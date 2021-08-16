What I Learned About Death and Grief from Bollywood Movies

A month after the death of my partner Abhiyan, it was maybe a few days or weeks, I don’t know. I turned on his phone, it had been given to me in the morgue by one of his students. I had slipped this strange but familiar rectangle of silver into my bag, and only discovered it at airport security on the way home, alone, with two phones. One belongs to me, the other now also mine. I turned on her Apple Music playlist and listened to Nina Simone on repeat. Oh that voice, he told me.

And then inadvertently I turned to Bollywood. The memories fell like the many aanchals in the movies.

Singing of Saïrat, because his students danced there non-stop.

The disbelief on his face when he first heard Lungi Dance from Chennais Express.

And always, Raat baaki of Namak Halaal, the song that all our parties ended with.

There are days when grief overwhelms me, leaving me numb and frozen, and as I slowly start to move, it’s in the background of the scores of Rafi, Hemant Kumar and Pancham Da, Gulzar, Asha, Sahir Ludhinavi, Geeta Dutt, Kishore Kumar.

Still, there is something strange about Bollywood. As an avowed Bollywood fan, I have to admit that this particular brand of mainstream masala movies doesn’t prepare you for a lot (I’m not talking about outliers like Saraansh, Masaan et al). Which is perfectly good, that’s not what I see these films for. They’re great for a lot of things, but not for exploring the debilitating grief of loss. The thing is, death is everywhere in Bollywood. But grief is rare.

The loss in our beloved films is almost always that of the loved one. Parental opposition, an economy issue, misunderstood star crosses, the hero’s failure to be a rock star or something even more unachievable, the heroines’ failure to get hot in time, the outlook more education or fancy jobs, millennium problems, and so much more twists and turns.

But when it comes to grief over death, Bollywood stumbles upon tried and true tropes. It’s ironic, given how many times death is strewn throughout the lyrics, and it’s literally just a parting. Yeah, it’s hard but hello, get by. The worst deaths.

The Bollywood Mourning Rulebook

If like me, you lose a partner, then fikr no! Boyfriend humshakal will conveniently appear in Australia with gravity-defying dance skills. Or the girlfriend will now wear pastel colored sarees and come back to haunt the sweater boy as a ghost while allowing a deep sulah with the father who was opposed to said match and matching all the students at a school.

When it comes to widows, there are two ways to go. One is attributed to a character similar to Nirupa Roy. If she’s lucky (because she still has a husband), she keeps her sight. Or she’s the evil Lalita Pawar type.

Sorry, widows, we only have two options. Either she sacrifices everything to make dabbas of aloo paratha and gajar halwa, both coated with ghee, or she insists that people sacrifice everything for her laadla.

Wait, there’s a third, so young, there’s someone ready to fight the world and marry him.

The fiery one that I love is not from Paggled. No thanks.

His mom Savitri, Jai Singh Rathores Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, played by Ratna Pathak Shah. She and her son take turns cooking while she moans at his requests for samosa. She has a normal job because hello, the bills. She speaks to the Hogwarts-like portrait of her late husband, Amar Singh Rathore (Naseeruddin Shah). In addition, she is very exasperated by her son. Sure, Amar Singh responds to his wife, but I guess when there are maybe enough brownies of a certain type, a lot of photos respond.

Widowers have a bit of an easier time, they just need to worry about their daughter marrying a thug, all naturally on a comedy track, or they have to look at a tinsel picture frame and address his wife as such. and sos ma while wiping the tears with white folded handkerchiefs. They also have the option of being married to their wife’s sister because, you know, she’s right there.

The same goes for said person who has lost a brother or sister and can now get married conveniently. Or the woman will come back alive, as it is actually the evil twin who died. In either case, men are able to play the violin or the piano or a musical instrument to express their grief. (Although I have to give it at this point when Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ask Anjali, Jab mujhe simple dost ki zaroorat thi, tum toh thi hi nahi (Where were you when I needed a friend?)

Go ahead (not really)

All roles are inexplicably obsessed with matchmaking. Fact: Terminally ill characters play the role of matchmakers in every movie. Dads go through mock heart attacks to make sure marriages stay within caste. Because let’s joke about something that kills people.

If the business partner dies, it was probably his partner who killed him, so there is no loss or guilt.

The loss of one parent is best managed by quickly marrying the other parent. Especially a kid who loves summer camps where the camp guides wear pastel sarees and suck at basketball. Apparently it’s not like cycling, you can’t stay good at it. Obviously, said child also never read Cinderella.

If the child loses both parents, it is better to let her grow up and expect to marry the guy she was living with, as there was clearly no sibling atmosphere here. Add a weird handshake-hug-like sequence to denote a deep friendship of the chaddi-buddy variety. If she grew up with a daughter for brother and sister, she can again sacrifice her great love. Turns out she doesn’t have to because cuteness wins.

The twins, of course, are separated at birth and one of them loses both parents and lives with horrible adoptive parents. It naturally shapes their opposing personalities. At least that one has money, which apparently doesn’t buy happiness.

Death in a fight streak, well. Next scene please.

Vamp died in an attempt to save the hero. Well done, direct ticket to paradise.

Cursed lovers committed suicide. Cue in the song. We are not talking about caste politics. Why? This is not arthouse cinema.

BFF died in a fight streak, here take a song. The same song as during the happy days, played only much slower, after the famous last words. To give people who rush out of the theater time to signal their transport before the rush of other spectators like me who insist on staying until the end credits.

A rich person has passed away, everything revolves around the jaydaad and the waaris.

Death in the line of duty: a family of men will take over to become the Revengers. Or for love. There is always reincarnation.

Death to mentor someone: that person comes to life at the end in a dramatic song. And then die again for real this time because, poetic justice.

Pushed from a boat by her husband who wants Jaydaad? Even a crocodile can’t kill (they have better things to do). Because the truth is on his side.

Untold stories

The thing Bollywood doesn’t understand is that it reduces grief to something that gives Indians the right to turn around and say, oh but imagine abhi baaki hai, simple weeper. Not the part about the endless paperwork, determining appointments and insurance and the multiple traumatic calls and visits to bureaucratic offices. It is only one possible story when a middle class family wants a loan for a car or a wedding.

Or the shattering afters, the many afters. The silences, the loneliness, the traumas, the expectations, the everyday events. Just beat your chest and move on to the next matchmaking storyline. And play a song about never having to say alvida.

Still

One difficult morning, a friend sent me a video. I had recently read on Twitter how a doctor was making video calls to relatives of a Covid-19 patient who was not going to do so. The son sang goodbye to his Ma with the song Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle ka Naata Koi. It was overwhelming, but also haunting in a miserably beautiful way.

After the death of Abhiyans, I continued to listen to Tujhse naaraz nahin zindagi hairaan hu hand de Masoom endlessly. Gulzars’ words weave their way through the farce, revealing truths about the music of Pancham Das.

You know what Bollywood? You keep your characters and scripts absurd. The songs and their lyrics, we will turn to them.