Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap backs Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who called on the Taliban





Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap backed Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi when she called with an open letter to end the silence on Taliban entry and atrocities. Kashyap asked people to share Karimi’s open letter on social media, highlighting what the Taliban government could mean for the Afghan creative community and its women. Karimi, who is also the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization, said the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would be banned. “Me and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list. They will strip women’s rights, we will be pushed into the shadows, into our homes, and our voices will drown in silence. In just a few weeks, the Taliban destroyed many schools and now two million girls are being forced to drop out of school, ”Karimi wrote. Karimi, who called it a humanitarian crisis, said people’s silence on it is unfair. “It is a humanitarian crisis and yet the world is silent. We have grown used to this silence, but we know it is not fair, ”Karimi wrote. He noted that the “peace deal” with the Taliban has never been legitimate and shared that everything he has built as a filmmaker in his country is in danger of collapsing. “Global media, governments and aid organizations are conveniently silent, as if this ‘peace deal’ with the Taliban was once legitimate. It has never been legitimate. Recognizing them gave them the confidence to return to power. The Taliban brutalized our people throughout the talks. Everything that has cost me so much to build as a filmmaker in my country risks collapsing, ”Karimi said. As many flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Karimi said he would stay and fight for his country. He urged people to come out to support and voice their concerns. “I don’t understand this world. I do not understand this silence. I will stay and fight for my country, but I cannot do it alone. I need allies like you. Please help us make this world worry about what is happening to them. Please help us make this world care about what is happening to us. Please help us by informing the main media in your countries about what is happening here in Afghanistan. Be our voices outside Afghanistan, ”Karimi wrote. Saddened to see hundreds of people gathered at the airport to evacuate the country after the Taliban takeover, Karimi tweeted. Giving an idea of ​​what the Afghan people have suffered in the past, Karimi said: “In recent weeks the Taliban have taken control of so many provinces. They massacred our people, kidnapped many children, sold to girls as girlfriends to their men, they murdered a woman for her outfit… ”.

