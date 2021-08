Hostage: Missing Celebrity review – Hwang Jung Min himself plays a kidnapped actor

Hwang Jung Min is a kidnapped actor in Hostage: Missing Celebrity. Duration: 94 minutes

Director: Pil Gam Seong

Actors: Hwang Jung Min, Ryoo Kyung Soo, Lee Ho Jung, Jung Jae Won In theaters August 18 (Singapore) A South Korean news anchor announces the disturbing news of a double kidnapping – a shopkeeper and his young assistant. Yet the news is largely ignored by the public, until a supposed veteran A-List actor Hwang Jung Min, who himself stars in this film, is also kidnapped. Which is basically the premise of the show, and progresses to be pretty predictable and cliché. But we have to give credit where it’s due. This is director Pil Gam Seong’s inaugural film for the first time, and while the plot can be used for any ubiquitous kidnapping film, he goes to great lengths to push the boundaries of actor Hwang. Jung Min, surrounded by a relatively unknown but brilliantly psychotic supporting cast. like the kidnappers. Hwang attends a movie promo event for his latest works, then hosts an after-party dinner, where he lets his manager buy hangover pills at a convenience store near his home. There, he comes face to face with a trio of aggressive-looking thugs, who, after realizing he’s a famous actor, bluntly attacks him and pushes him into their van. Coming to himself, Hwang finds himself in a ramshackle, rippled shack on the outskirts of Seoul, eerily similar to something you would find in a Saw movie. Things speed up as Hwang tries to escape, teaming up with his kidnapped colleague Ban So Yeon (Lee Yoo Mi), the shopkeeper’s assistant. But their attempts are foiled at every turn by the demented kidnapper leader Choi Ki Wan (Kim Jae Bum) and his equally unhinged right-hand man Yeom Dong Hun (Ryoo Kyung Soo). Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on which side you root for), a kidnapper gang is only as strong as its weakest link. The bald and sweetest member of the gang is a huge fan of Hwan Jung Min and struggles with his adoration for Hwang and his fear of his leader, which allows Hwang to escape. This leads to a handful of red herrings and close misses, where the gang begins to chase after Hwang and fight. The story continues Alas, the film ends on a very predictable note of well-being and everyone is happy and receiving their right desserts. Hwang has an iconic scene, where he goes into full crisis mode, drools excessively, and even wets his pants. The veteran is known for his gritty roles as Mafia boss and hitman in his previous roles, and this role reversal in acting himself provides a refreshing contrast to his supporting cast, who have all excelled as that wicked. Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Lifestyle at our Entertainment page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/hostage-missing-celebrity-review-hwang-jung-min-abducted-actor-023823236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos