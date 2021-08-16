MUST READ! These Bollywood Stars Talk About Their Horrible Couch Casting Experiences





MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh The Bollywood industry gives you a name. However, just as there is a down side to everything, the Hindi film industry also has negative vibes. Many Bollywood stars have opened up about the downsides of being a part of Bollywood. And one of the things is the couch casting. Padmaavat fame had shared that when he started in the industry he had to face the cast. The actor revealed that once a casting director invited him to his home in Andheri. Without even looking at her portfolio or her work, she was offered the offer to take, touch and be open. Ranveer had politely declined the offer and declined it. He later learned that the casting director had made similar proposals to other troubled actors as well. He thinks it is a very bad practice. Ayushmann Khurrana The Dream Girl actor has revealed that a casting director directly asked him for a sexual favor. How cheap? The actor had denied and had an interesting way of saying no. “I was a TV presenter, so a casting director told me straight away that I should do it. I told him if I wasn’t straight I might have thought about it, but I can’t. So, yes, the cast exists, but ultimately it’s your talent or your potential as an actor or performer that lasts. You don’t need to give in to such things, “Ayushmann had expressed. Kalki Koechlin Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin stunned everyone when she revealed that a film producer asked her on a date. When she declined, citing that she was already seeing someone, Kalki never got a response from the producer or anyone on the team for the role or the movie. Kalki shared that whenever she’s in an awkward position, she just walks out, not paying any attention. Radhika Apt The popular and daring Radhika Apte had often faced casting in the industry. Once in an interview, the actress revealed that she was asked to sleep with the director of the film. Radhika had laughed at it and asked the person to “go to hell”, indeed a resounding response. Ankita Lokhande Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande revealed that while she was auditioning for a Southern movie, she was asked to compromise and sleep with the producer if she wanted the role. Instead, the actress chose to walk away and decline the offer. Sherlyn Chopra Currently involved in the controversial pornography affair of Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra had also opened up about the horrors of the casting. She revealed that filmmakers were often invited to dinner, and that she would later understand that dinners included special favors as well. She felt it disgusting. Credits – Bollywood Life For more news and updates from the world of TV, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

