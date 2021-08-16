LazMall Adds Korean Actor Hyun Bin To Basket As First Regional Brand Ambassador

Lazada Group has selected South Korean actor Hyun Bin (pictured) as the first regional brand ambassador for LazMall. For the launch celebrations of LazMall’s third anniversary and 9.9, the first of year-end mega campaigns, Hyun Bin will feature a short film capturing fans’ imaginations in a character reminiscent of his popular action sequences. In the TVC, Hyun Bin will play the role of agent in a secret mission requisitioning a team of agents. In a fun and festive twist, her character will be releasing thousands of LazMall treatment packages to the public.

Marketing Director Mary Zhou said Hyun Bin’s vast portfolio of films and TV series made him a familiar figure “respected for his genuine personality and extraordinary dedication to his craft” by fans around the world. “This resonates strongly with the LazMall brand’s promise of authenticity, quality and a trusted online destination for consumers to enjoy a convenient shopping experience,” she explained. Hyun Bin has starred in several TV series and box office hits, including Secret garden, Souvenirs from the Alhambra and Crash landing on you.

“I look forward to creating many fun times together, starting with the 9.9 Shopping Festival. I wish everyone good health and hope you will stay safe until we can meet again in person.” , Hyun Bin said. He added that it was incredibly fun shooting the short film. INTERACTIVE-MARKETING contacted Lazada for further information.

LazMall currently works with more than 32,000 local and international brands on its platform. Earlier this month, it launched a new personalized portal, LazMall Prestige, offering a portfolio of eight categories with more than 50 premium brands such as Bacha Coffee, Bang & Olufsen, Elemis, Longines, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Shanghai Tang, SMEG, and La Mer.

As part of her upcoming 9.9 shopping festival, Lazada’s mascot Lazzie will also be making his Idol Intern debut via Lazada’s latest addition to LazGames Lazzie Star. Buyers can help Lazzie “level up” to becoming a Super Star, completing a series of Daily Tasks and Special Missions that will unlock exclusive Platform and Vendor Vouchers as well as Lazada bonus rewards.

Last year, South Korean actor Lee Min Ho was named the Group’s first regional brand ambassador. Lee has featured ads for his shopping festivals, starting with the 11.11 Shopping Festival where he partnered with local brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia. Lazada spokesman said INTERACTIVE-MARKETING Previously, Lee represented the joy of this generation, having made fans smile with his supportive personality, which he hopes buyers will do when they use Lazada’s platform.

