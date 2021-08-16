Ratna Pathak talks about what attracted her to Naseeruddin Shah: It’s all a lottery, we just got lucky | Bollywood





Ratna Pathak has been married to Naseeruddin Shah for over 40 years. Together they make a great team. The two are renowned actors and have two sons together – Imaad and Vivaan. By the way, their two sons are also actors. In an interview with a leading daily, Ratna opened up about her relationship with Naseeruddin, how they met and shared new details about their marriage. The question of what drew her to Naseeruddin saw Ratna’s signature humor flaunt. She was quoted in the interview as saying: It’s all a lottery; we just got lucky! Ratna and Naseeruddin met in 1975 when they both worked in a play called Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak. In no time, the two started dating and after being a couple for seven years, they tied the knot in 1982. The actor spoke in detail about their wedding and explained that maybe it was few of those weddings where the bride and groom also had fun. She said: We had a fantastic marriage. Ours was probably one of the few weddings I’ve attended where the bride and groom both had fun. We had a ball at our wedding! We went to the beach, swam and drank wine, and had a blast. There were no rituals and no rona dhona (crying). I remember when I left my mother’s house, we were all singing bidaai songs together. Naseer and I also sang a lot of bidaai songs. So of course I want that for my kids too, but they both show no sign of marriage! Ratna has often spoken of a funny incident from their court days when she and Naseeruddin went to a fancy restaurant for dinner with just 400 to spend. Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares her first post since her statement on the arrest of Raj Kundras. See here Speaking on the AIB podcast, she said: “These fancy restaurants once had two menu cards. One for women and one for men. The one for the woman didn’t have the prices and the one for the men had. The first time we went together we had like 400. We went there for this dinner and just started in life and we had almost no money. By mistake I got the menu card with the money and Naseer got the menu card without the money so he was ordering left and right. With facial expressions, I tried to warn him of the bill. And finally when the waiter left, I told him and then we started counting our money. “

