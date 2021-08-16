Entertainment
A bureaucratic double standard for the interim mayor of Bostons
It is not acceptable for the acting mayor to use her office to gain an improper advantage or intentionally create obstacles for her political opponents, the mayoral candidate and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, said in a statement. Our campaign believes this is part of a model in which Acting Mayor Janey oversteps to undermine the work, record and character of her fellow candidates.
The Janeys administration admitted last week that a press secretary had warned it against the Globes investigations, and the acting mayor, after learning she was in breach, wanted to remedy it as soon as possible . In a statement, the administration said with hindsight that it should have treated Janey the same as other candidates, but that the intentions were not political.
In this tight race for mayor, any advantage can help as candidates seek to define themselves with an electorate focused on the pandemic. Incumbents enjoy huge benefits in local elections, where turnout is low and name recognition trumps everything. Political scientists have found that incumbency increases the probability of winning by 30 percent.
That’s a lot, said Rachael V. Cobb, chair of the Department of Political Science and Legal Studies at Suffolk University. It absolutely matters.
For Janey and the other candidates, forgetting to register rental property is an administrative oversight, not a political scandal. Yet no candidate wants to feel like they’ve broken city rules while running for mayor.
Janey hadn’t filed her two rental apartments with the city for almost a decade. She recorded them on July 14, five days after The Globe asked for the files of all mayoral candidates.
When the city provided files a few days later, the stack of documents included warning letters to Essaibi Georges’ husband, city councilor Michelle Wu, and former city economic chief John F. Barros. .
When pressed last week, the Janey administration admitted it should have handled things differently. After examination, the mayor believes that the appropriate measure would have been for her to receive the same notice as the other candidates, according to the press release.
Hidden from public view, the Janeys mayoral campaign has potentially benefited from other measures taken by his administration. For example, in July, the Janey administration widely released at the Globes’ request up to 18 months of desk calendars for other candidates who worked at town hall.
But not for Janey. The administration produced only a fraction of its files, excluding anything after the date on which it became acting mayor. (Previous mayors have regularly published their internal calendars in response to requests for registration).
For months, the Janey administration also ignored a request for Globe records for messages sent to and from the City of Acting Mayors’ email account regarding fundraising and the upcoming election. (The lack of response was cited in a lawsuit the Globe filed against the city last week.)
The Janey administration has stated that it is continuing to process these requests and that we will post responsive information.
In a separate question, Janey has also failed each of the past four years to admit owning rental or investment apartments on financial disclosures that city officials are required to file with the city clerk. The disclosure relates specifically to rental and investment properties and Janey left this section blank or checked not applicable.
Janey lives in Roxbury in a three-family house with two rental apartments, according to records.
Her administration said in its statement that Janey had not rented the accommodations since 2017 and therefore had not listed them as separate from her house in the declaration of financial interest.
With less than a month to go before the preliminary elections, Janey can take comfort in Boston’s history. The outgoing mayors here hardly ever lose.
In fact, the city’s last acting mayor was the late Thomas M. Menino, who used city hall muscles to win more than one full term. Menino held the post for 20 years, making him Boston’s longest-serving mayor.
