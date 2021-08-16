The 9 most famous actors who have made the fewest films

It’s easy to assume that the most famous actors are the ones who appear in the most movies and while it often is, it isn’t. always the case. As the saying goes, quality takes precedence over quantity. While it’s great for an actor to have a lot of movies under their belt, it all depends on the performance, no matter how often or how often they are seen.

Some actors make a name for themselves when they only have a few films in their filmography. Certainly in some cases it is because their careers have been cut short by tragedy. But other times, some actors are just comfortable selecting only a small number of projects every now and then.





ten John Cazale: all his films were nominated for best picture

John Cazale is partly famous for having a short filmography, as well as having always given excellent performances in excellent films for the short time he spent in Hollywood. He only appeared in five films, but each of those films The Godfather I and II, The conversation, the afternoon of the dog’s day, and The deer hunterwere nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, and a few won the award.

It’s as if Cazale is a lucky charm for every movie he devotes his time to. It’s just a shame that his career was cut short by lung cancer.

9 Chris Farley: SNL star was destined for Hollywood

After spending the first half of the 90s as a staple of Saturday Night Live, Chris Farley was due to spend the second half of the decade as the next Hollywood star in the series. He was definitely on the right track, starring in comedies like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Beverly Hills Ninja, Almost Heroes, and Dirty work (not to mention the little cameos he had between 1992 and 1995 for comedies like Wayne’s world).

After only 10 films to his name, Farley’s life was tragically cut short. He was emerging as a major player in Tinseltown and he left this world with many projects in development including the title role of Shrek which he was in the process of recording his lines for, but couldn’t finish until his death, which surely would have made him a true superstar.

8 James Dean: Only starred in three classics

James Dean began his career in small, often uncredited television roles, but 1955 was to be his breakthrough year in films (as films were often recalled at the time). First with East of Eden, alongside Julie Harris and Raymond Massey. Then his most iconic performance came later that year while starring in Rebel without a cause.

Unfortunately, this one was released a month after his tragic car accident. With just one more filmGiant released posthumously the following year, Dean’s career ended just as it took off.

7 Marilyn Monroe: didn’t need many movies to become an icon

One would assume that someone who has achieved as much iconic legacy as Marilyn Monroe would have had more acting credits under their belt. Surprisingly, she only appeared in 29 completed films (which is a relatively small number for the time and a star of her greatness in the Hollywood studio system). But maybe a star of her level didn’t have to be in a lot of movies to start.

After all, she first became a star after brief appearances in classics like All about Eve, indicating that it took him a few minutes on the screen to light up the room. His charisma was unmatched and for this reason his fame, however short it was, could never be denied.

6 Chadwick Boseman was just getting started

Before he died tragically and unexpectedly at the age of 43, Chadwick Boseman had only 15 feature films to his credit. He had been working extremely hard at his craft since 2003, and eventually caught a breakout 10 years later when he played Jackie Robinson for 42.

A year later it was James Brown. Two years later, he was Black Panther in the first MCU movie to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. And four years later, he won his first and only individual Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey’s black background. Unfortunately, he never lived long enough to be advertised as a candidate.

5 Tupac Shakur quickly became a respected actor

There is a rare handful of musicians who prove themselves as exceptionally great actors, and an even rarer case for rappers who prove themselves as decent actors (not to mention great). Tupac Shakur was a scarce commodity and in many ways, before he was assassinated, he set a standard for rappers who burst into movies.

At first he was cataloged in roles that match his image as a gangster like Above the rim and Juice, but it was his surprising performances that pitted him against guys like Poetic justice, Gridlock’d, and his last filmLinked to a gangue it won critical praise.

4 Mara Wilson knew when it was time to quit

The public have witnessed the fame pressure exerted on the most famous child stars over the years. The harder these pressures are to overcome, the more these feelings can weigh on a developing child’s state of mind. Mara Wilson felt those pressures back then Mathilde has been freed.

I was very depressed, I was very anxious “, she saidfrankly saidNPR. “It was really tough for me. So I think I definitely got a little disenchanted with acting. After he appeared in Thomas and the magic railway, Wilson quit acting in order to pursue a new life as a writer, recently returning to gaming slowly and appearing on podcasts

3 Peter Ostrum got bored of chocolate

For any other child actor, Charlie’s lead role in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory would have been an escape role meant to lead them to bigger and better things. For Peter Ostrum, it was his only acting role because he just wasn’t interested in pursuing other opportunities.

“It was good to act, but I wanted something more stable,” he said.Recount The Daily Mirror“The key is to find something you love to do, and that’s what I got. So he quickly started to invest in a passion he really loved: taking care of animals. To this day, he has led a normal, smooth life as a vet.

2 Heath Ledger’s career ended abruptly

Similar to other actors on this list whose lives suddenly ended, Heath Ledger’s career ended just when it was really starting to soar. His career began in 1992, but he only began to gain recognition in the world in 1999 with his lead role in 10 things about you. He gradually had notable roles throughout the 2000s, leading to 2005, where he released a host of big roles that year. In particular, her Oscar nominated performance in Brokeback Mountain.

He followed this up by playing Joker in The black Knight but never lived to see his performance on the big screen, which in fact won him an Oscar. Ultimately, his career ended with just 19 movie credits.

1 Daniel Day-Lewis took his time with Method Acting

Daniel Day-Lewis has always been cautious and particular about what roles he sought out and how often he did so. More often than not, he would take several years off between projects, at one point in semi-retirement between 1997 to become a shoemaker (woodworking is his biggest passion) before finally retiring for good. 2017.

This explains why he has only 21 film credits to his credit despite a career spanning nearly 40 years. Insisting on his private life, Day-Lewis never fully explained the method of his madness, but one has to wonder if he has so few projects because he has dedicated the art of the acting method to all his performance. It’s an exhausting process that an actor can only endure a certain number of times.

