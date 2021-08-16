Kabul falls into Taliban hands: Kabir Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood reacts





The Taliban seized the capital Kabul in Afghanistan after a week of armed conquest. They took over the presidential palace and renamed the country the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their fear and sadness over the grim situation. BOLLYWOOD REACTS TO THE AFGHANO-TALIBAN CRISIS Kabir Khan, who made his directorial debut with Kabul Express, has always had a special connection with Afghanistan. In fact, he was dissuaded by many from not making the film, but the director felt that if he had let him go, he would have played a role in stopping the progress of a nation that was falling apart. was gradually moving towards normality. Now, as Kabul has fallen to the Taliban, he took to Instagram to share a series of striking photos from there with a heartbroken emoji. Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram stories to urge world leaders to stand up for sold women in Afghanistan. She wrote: As women around the world fight for pay equity, women in Afghanistan are sold – they have become the wage. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge world leaders to stand up for this! #smashthepatriachy. Women are also human (sic). Tisca Chopra shared a photo from her childhood in Kabul and expressed grief over the situation. Anurag Kashyap shared a call on social media from Sahraa Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker, who is the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization. His letter spoke of the atrocities suffered by the Afghans and the tragic situation in Kabul. Looked: Bhumi Pednekar wrote that she is heartbroken by what is happening in Afghanistan: Musician Armaan Malik took to Twitter to express his sadness for the Afghan people. “It’s sad to see everything happening in #Afghanistan right now. My prayers and thoughts are with their people (sic),” he wrote. It’s sad to see all that is going on in #Afghanistan at present. My prayers and thoughts are with their people ARMAAN MALIK (@ ArmaanMalik22) August 16, 2021 Here are the posts on Kabul shared by other Bollywood celebrities: Ashraf Gani, the US-backed president, has resigned and fled Afghanistan saying he wanted peace and avoid bloodshed as the Taliban took control of Kabul. At least five people were reportedly killed amid heavy gunfire at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghan citizens tried to board the last flights leaving Afghanistan. READ ALSO | After Taliban takeover, US speeds up evacuation of Afghans with 6,000 troops at Kabul airport READ ALSO | Timeline: the Taliban’s rapid advance through Afghanistan

