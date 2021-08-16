Entertainment
Sona Mohapatra says she is unsuitable as an artist in Bollywood; here’s why
Sona told IANS: “I am a bit strange and unsuitable for an artist in Bollywood or the Mumbai music industry because I always do everything on my own terms. So naturally my opportunity to work in film music is less. Therefore, I am not in a mad rush. Ever since I started my journey as a musician, I have always focused on releasing original songs rather than relying on the number of Bollywood songs. to which I lend my voice. For me this is not an ultimate accomplishment of I have 100 Bollywood songs in my chat, I prefer to have original and independent songs. Yes, it takes time, but they are works original.
Since the pandemic, like all other industries, the music industry has also been affected especially film music.
Emphasizing how his choices to work on original songs at the time are so relevant today, Sona said, “You see, during the pandemic, as the opportunity shrinks in film music and as streaming audio platforms are coming, every musician tries to release an original song. They also now recognize that I was ahead of my time because throughout my career I have released my original songs while singing songs. songs for films. I invested the money to build my own studio, a good setup because I believe an artist should be in charge of his own story. “
Sona’s self-produced documentary feature “Shut Up Sona”, directed by Deepti Gupta, was selected as one of the films screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival, after traveling to several other festivals, where it won awards. , including a National Film Award for Best Editing.
The story of the film sums up Sona’s journey as an artist referred to as a “troublemaker” for voicing her opinion on issues that restrict the freedom of expression of women artists and how she navigates to find her own space.
The best part of her trip is while Sona is loved by her fans for her songs like ‘Ambarsariya’, ‘Jiya Laage Na’, ‘Naina’, ‘Dil Aaj Kal’, ‘Bolo Na’, ‘Mujhe Kya Bechega Rupaiya’ among many others, she is often criticized for her outspokenness. As ‘Shut Up Sona’ will be released soon on an Indian OTT platform, it would be interesting to watch the audience response after knowing the person behind the artist we see ‘on camera’.
Asked why she produced the film herself instead of looking for a producer, Sona replied, “First in India, this kind of feature documentary about an artist was never made. Second, people have a preconceived idea that docs are only made “on serious issues”, “it’s boring”, activism and does not have a larger audience. It was not a documentary made sitting in a room. We shot it while traveling to 17 cities … so it was quite expensive For me, as an artist, why I do this, what it would be exactly, was difficult to explain to an investor, because I don’t he had no point of reference, it was the first of its kind.
She added: “When we finally did it, when we traveled to festivals and the audience watched it during the collective screening, those moments of laughter, silence, reactions and questions and answers afterwards. the screening – made me realize that ‘Shut Up Sona’ broke those stereotypes of “docuses are boring!” No it wasn’t. When it comes to investing money, I thinks that instead of putting in money to buy social media followers to become a social media star, I would put in money to make a movie, feel liberated as an artist to tell my story my way.”
“Nothing, really nothing gives me more pleasure than when a stadium filled with thousands of spectators sings with me during my live concerts. I am there in my place,” concluded Sona.
Read also | EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf will play the brother of Hrithik Roshans in Vikram Vedha
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/sona-mohapatra-calls-herself-misfit-artiste-bollywood-heres-why-859087
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]