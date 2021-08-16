Sona Mohapatra says she is unsuitable as an artist in Bollywood; here’s why

Sona told IANS: “I am a bit strange and unsuitable for an artist in Bollywood or the Mumbai music industry because I always do everything on my own terms. So naturally my opportunity to work in film music is less. Therefore, I am not in a mad rush. Ever since I started my journey as a musician, I have always focused on releasing original songs rather than relying on the number of Bollywood songs. to which I lend my voice. For me this is not an ultimate accomplishment of I have 100 Bollywood songs in my chat, I prefer to have original and independent songs. Yes, it takes time, but they are works original.

Since the pandemic, like all other industries, the music industry has also been affected especially film music.

Emphasizing how his choices to work on original songs at the time are so relevant today, Sona said, “You see, during the pandemic, as the opportunity shrinks in film music and as streaming audio platforms are coming, every musician tries to release an original song. They also now recognize that I was ahead of my time because throughout my career I have released my original songs while singing songs. songs for films. I invested the money to build my own studio, a good setup because I believe an artist should be in charge of his own story. “

Sona’s self-produced documentary feature “Shut Up Sona”, directed by Deepti Gupta, was selected as one of the films screened at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival, after traveling to several other festivals, where it won awards. , including a National Film Award for Best Editing.

The story of the film sums up Sona’s journey as an artist referred to as a “troublemaker” for voicing her opinion on issues that restrict the freedom of expression of women artists and how she navigates to find her own space.

The best part of her trip is while Sona is loved by her fans for her songs like ‘Ambarsariya’, ‘Jiya Laage Na’, ‘Naina’, ‘Dil Aaj Kal’, ‘Bolo Na’, ‘Mujhe Kya Bechega Rupaiya’ among many others, she is often criticized for her outspokenness. As ‘Shut Up Sona’ will be released soon on an Indian OTT platform, it would be interesting to watch the audience response after knowing the person behind the artist we see ‘on camera’.

Asked why she produced the film herself instead of looking for a producer, Sona replied, “First in India, this kind of feature documentary about an artist was never made. Second, people have a preconceived idea that docs are only made “on serious issues”, “it’s boring”, activism and does not have a larger audience. It was not a documentary made sitting in a room. We shot it while traveling to 17 cities … so it was quite expensive For me, as an artist, why I do this, what it would be exactly, was difficult to explain to an investor, because I don’t he had no point of reference, it was the first of its kind.

She added: “When we finally did it, when we traveled to festivals and the audience watched it during the collective screening, those moments of laughter, silence, reactions and questions and answers afterwards. the screening – made me realize that ‘Shut Up Sona’ broke those stereotypes of “docuses are boring!” No it wasn’t. When it comes to investing money, I thinks that instead of putting in money to buy social media followers to become a social media star, I would put in money to make a movie, feel liberated as an artist to tell my story my way.”

“Nothing, really nothing gives me more pleasure than when a stadium filled with thousands of spectators sings with me during my live concerts. I am there in my place,” concluded Sona.

Read also | EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf will play the brother of Hrithik Roshans in Vikram Vedha