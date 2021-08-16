Kareena Kapoor Shares First Full Family Photo With Jeh From Maldives And Wishes Saif Ali Khan Birthday | Bollywood





Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family photo with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Speaking to Instagram, Kareena posted a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Saif Ali Khan as he rang for his 51st birthday. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life … For eternity and beyond with you, that’s all I want.” In the first photo, we see the family enjoying their time sitting by a swimming pool. While Saif wore white pajamas, Kareena opted for a multi-colored dress. Taimur posed for the camera in ethnic attire while Jeh lay next to the couple in a green jumpsuit. In the second photo, Kareena and Saif were in a pool as they gazed out to the ocean. In the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote: “Happy Birthday my dear Saifu” while Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Saif’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, commented, “Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah.” + Fans also showered them with love with red heart, fire and heart emojis while many wished Saif for the occasion. They also dropped comments like “look fantastic”, “cute family”, “what a lovely family” and “couple goals”. The family recently traveled to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s birthday. This is the first vacation the family has taken after the birth of their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. Last week, Mumbai paparazzi got a good glimpse of Jeh Ali Khan as the family visited Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor, at his new home in Bandra. Since Jeh’s birth, Kareena hasn’t shared any Instagram posts that reveal her face. After their full name became public, the couple were trolled and also faced hatred online. Kareena told India Today in an interview on the topic: “You know I’m a very, very positive person. I’m very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in times like Covid, I can’t not think of trolls or any form of negativity. “ Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). It’s just now because I’m pushed against the wall so now I’m like OK I’m going to keep meditating ”. There are two sides to a coin. So, how are you. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there weren’t any. Because we have two innocent children that we are talking about. But we will remain happy and positive, she added. Read also | Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, gives Sri Lankan touch to her song Kaalia: “Playing on loop” In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena spoke about Taimur, 4, and Jehangir, 6 months. She said he’s barely six months old but Jeh looks exactly like me and Tim looks like Saif [Ali Khan]. At six months, Tim wasn’t too keen on new faces, but Jeh seems comfortable. Taimur has more of the personality of Saifs, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. “

