Alberi’s Outdoor Entertainment Hall May Open Next Year in Springfield | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Entrepreneur Evan Metz plans to open his Alberi outdoor entertainment venue in Springfield within the next 12 to 18 months.
Metz announced the project at 1819 N. Main St. in November as “a combination of a dining hall, beer garden and concert hall”.
He hosted three events on the 1.19 acre property.
Metz said on Aug. 9 that he had raised half of the nearly $ 2 million needed for the project through equity, private investors, donors and personal investments. He is also looking for a General Manager to help manage the site.
“For me, it’s about making sure we have all the right pieces in place before we just jump in,” he said.
“I want to make sure I have the right team and the right sources of capital and that will ensure the longevity of the project instead of trying to run, run, run to get things done as quickly as possible.”
New renderings for the venue show a stage, a permanent food vendor with an additional test kitchen, three bars, games, art installations, a shade structure with a VIP terrace, a beach, a dog park. , a courtyard and a children’s play area.
Metz said he would invest a significant amount in landscaping, which plays into the “nature wins” theme. The name of the place, Alberi, means “trees” in Italian. An artificial stream will cross the site.
A bar will be made from an old plane, Metz said. He already has a crane truck and several sea containers on the property which will be permanently installed during construction.
Metz said he’s chatting with Khloe’s Kitchen chef Wes Nogueira to create a culinary concept for Alberi. Another kitchen will be fitted out to allow chefs to test new food concepts.
It would be open to restaurateurs and chefs in Jacksonville and outside the market, Metz said.
The site plan shows 30,000 square feet for parking at the rear of the property.
Metz said he asked last month to rezone the property to allow “the outdoor entertainment destination business.”
Jack Shad of Windmill Consulting is the applicant.
In the meantime, Metz has announced that it will host a fourth event in Alberi on November 6, immediately following the Jacksonville PorchFest.
While the events so far are aimed at a younger audience, Metz said the end product will be more family-oriented.
“We are moving in this direction because we are investing a lot more money in space,” he said.
Metz is originally from Miami. He moved to Oregon for several years to work in the cannabis industry before returning to Florida in 2019 to seek a place to open Alberi.
In 2019, he took a road trip in the South-East to visit food halls, beer gardens and concert halls.
He moved to Jacksonville to launch the concept.
“There are a lot of millennials, a growing population, but there weren’t too many places that were really pushing the boundaries of food and drink experiences,” he said in November.
