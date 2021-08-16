Priyanka Chopra thanks Michelle Yeoh as she dines with Marvel Shang Chi star Sandra Oh. See the pictures | Bollywood





A new photo of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ dinner with Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh, the cast members of the upcoming Marvel film Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, has been shared online. Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a series of photos from their night out that also featured Sonoya Mizuno, Sandra Oh as well as filmmaker Paul Feig and his wife Laurie Feig. In the photo, Priyanka is seated at a table surrounded by the actors. Michelle captioned the post, “Glorious friends and happy birthday to our sweet Laurie !!.” Reacting to the post, Priyanka commented, “Thanks for having me” followed by a heart emoji. + Earlier, Priyanka shared a post on Instagram and captioned it: “When you have a seat at the cool kids’ table. #Queens #asianpride @awkwafina @michelleyeoh_official @iamsandraohinsta #sonoyamizuno.” + Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios’ first Asian superhero film, stars Awkwafina as Katy while Michelle stars as Jiang Nan. The film features Simu Liu as Shang Chi and explores the tale of a young superhero whose journey of self-discovery takes place in this untold origin story. Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, and produced by Marvel Studios, the film will be the 25th Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Meanwhile, Priyanka is filming in London for her upcoming series Citadel, a spy thriller backed by the directors of Avengers: Endgame The Russo Brothers. Priyanka stars alongside Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Read also | Ratna Pathak talks about what attracted her to Naseeruddin Shah: It’s all a lottery, we just got lucky Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will mark the return of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as a director. She also recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York City and published her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.

