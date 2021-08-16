All-terrain makes a thrilling comeback | News, Sports, Jobs

BARK RIVER – A nearly cloudless Saturday and Sunday welcomed racing fans to the Bark River International Raceway for the first time in two years after last year’s event which took a year was canceled at the 45th Island Resort and Casino Off-Road. Rumble in the UP

The anticipation of the race’s return to Bark River, however, was worth the wait as the two days – and a total of 17 divisions of the AMSOIL Championship off-road tour – provided a full plate of racing. of dust, high flight and white punches. entertainment.

For drivers and Champ Off-Road teams, the event was the penultimate round of the 2021 racing campaign.

One driver who provided a lot of that excitement was Pro 2 racer and Bark River native Kyle Kleiman.

Kleiman, the defending Pro 2 division champion, was – like many – excited about the return to Bark River International Raceway.

“This is my hometown trail so (it’s awesome) to be back here in Bark River”, Kleiman said. “Hats off to everyone, to all the volunteers who organized this event. It takes a lot of people, and it’s really the whole community that makes this possible. So, a big thank you to the Lions Club, to everyone involved, to the whole community.

“As a crowd from my hometown, and like that, I love running here. I love the trail. They do a very good job with the facilities. It was a bummer not being able to race here last year, but I think it made this year even better with this anticipation of coming back here.

Kleiman’s weekend ended on Sunday with a roller coaster ride. From the start he was sixth but quickly moved up to third as several trucks got tangled in turn one ahead of him.

Then he ran into trouble, falling to the back of the pack before the race warning.

Starting in 12th place, he managed to get around several drivers – some of whom had their own problems – to unofficially finish in seventh.

Jerrett Brooks won Sunday’s race ahead of Cory Winner and Ricky Gutierrez.

Kleiman had a similar challenge on Saturday. After starting on the first row, he slipped wide in the first corner and fell to sixth place. Once again, he fought to the end, finishing fourth.

“We made a lot of changes between the last race and this race so I really had to get a feel for the truck. We didn’t really have much time in the truck ”, Kleiman said. “After the little incident at the start, I started to feel the truck pull out, and it started to come in towards the end with the most laps I did. We ended up with the third fastest lap.

Keegan Kincaid, Mickey Thomas and Brooks were the top three on Saturday in Pro 2.

Another rider excited about Bark River’s return to the 2021 AMSOIL Championship off-road program was CJ Greaves of Green Bay who swept the Pro 4 competitions – ahead of Doug Mittag and Andrew Carlson on Sunday and Jimmy Henderson and Ben Passa on Saturday – during the weekend.

Both days featured similar storylines with CJ battling Father Johnny Greaves for the lead early on. Every battle, however, was derailed by mechanical issues (link Saturday, power steering Sunday) on Johhny’s Pro 4 truck.

“First of all, I’m just happy to be back here at Bark River. I love coming to this track ”, CJ Greaves said. “This is one of my favorite tracks on the tour, and missing it last year was a real bummer. So knowing we were coming back this year we were all super excited.

“To top it off, being able to come here in Pro 4 and sweep the weekend and make it the best points weekend we needed was amazing. So that’s all we could ask for.

The chance to run a legend like Johnny Greaves – who had 100 career wins in the last round at Dirt City in Lena, Wisconsin – is probably a once in a lifetime opportunity for any offroad racer. For CJ, the extra layer of this legend being his father is doubly special.

“We’ve been racing against each other I think for the last five or six years against each other in the class,” he said. “It’s just something you can never replace, and you probably can never explain it either. … He owns the team. It’s all his, and I can be a part of it, and then we can go out there and fight against each other. “

As you would expect with the fast, yet technical, Bark River International Raceway, several riders found themselves struggling with a lot of wild crashes.

One driver whose weekend didn’t quite go his way was Braden Beachamp from Escanaba, who competes in the Super Stock division.

After struggling in Saturday’s race, Beauchamp completed a series of rolls before being struck by another driver in, ironically, his favorite spot on the track – the Cemetery Corner race on the vault.

Beauchamp, although shaken in the accident, is unharmed. Or, as he says, “just painful.”

“I was coming from the back section. Right after Cemetary Corner, there is a series of two doubles (a pair of jumps), and you try to cut the last jump to go up the hill to cut the turns a bit ”, said Beauchamp. “When I went to turn the truck, the rear kind of unloaded on its own and I relaxed a bit.

“It just pointed me too far, and maybe I got a little too early. I landed, rolled over the inner dirt wall, and it put me on two wheels, and then rolled three or four times.

Despite the two-day issues, Beauchamp was still happy to race in front of a hometown crowd and – like Kleiman and CJ Greaves – was delighted to have the event back on the schedule.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s by far my favorite track now. I love the high speed technical sections. We had a gap year and I think that made the race even more exciting. People were delighted to be back here. I was excited to be back here.

“There’s a different feeling of being on your own track and being able to race for the fans you know.”

With a big truck repair project before the next round at Crandon International Raceway, Beauchamp is ready for the task ahead.

“We have three weeks” he said. “We take apart and rebuild and get back to the front, hopefully.”

Once posted, full event results for all 17 divisions will be available at www.champoffroad.com. They will also be published in the daily press when they become available.

The AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Series wraps up its Labor Day weekend of the 2021 season at Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, Wisconsin.