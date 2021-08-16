These Bihari actors rule Bollywood, even the world recognizes them for their skills.





Mumbai is not just a city for people, but a world of dreams where thousands of people come with the dream of becoming something big. Mumbai is famous for its Bollywood film industry and people come here with many dreams like to become a hero, a heroine, a director, a producer. Many stars of the film industry belong to Bihar. It is said that a Bihari is heavy for everyone and in Bollywood too the Bihari have a similar point of view. These stars, who belong to Bihar, have endowed the film industry with formidable acting as well as directing and producing blockbuster films. So let us tell you about some of these stars who have a relationship with Bihar. Imtiaz Ali: Imtiaz Ali, known for his romanticism in cinema, has given more than one romantic film in Bollywood. Imtiaz Ali, who has directed films like ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Rockstar’, is known for his love affair on a whole new level. Imtiaz was born in Jamshedpur and earned a big name in Bollywood. Manoj Bajpayee Manoj Bajpayee, who stunned both hero and villain with his powerful performance, was born in Champaran, Bihar. Manoj Bajpayee is not interested in any identity today. Manoj Bajpayee wins the hearts of every character, whether they’re a positive on-screen character, a villain, or just a supporting character. He has been doing theater since the age of 17. Besides movies, he also won people’s hearts with the web series “The Family Man”. Google remembers great poet and freedom fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan through Doodle Shatrugan Sinha Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as Bihari Babu, is a household name in Bollywood today. Shatrughan Sinha has forged a strong identity not only in films but also in politics. Born in Patna, Shatrughan Sinha has made more than one strong Bollywood film and has proven himself in all types of roles. Today, her daughter Sonakshi Sinha has also become active in films. Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi is not interested in any identity today. Pankaj Tripathi proved his talent with his solid performance. Pankaj Tripathi has captured the hearts of fans with his powerful acting in movies and web series. Pankaj Tripathi is highly regarded as the supporting and villainous role in films. Sushant Singh Rajput Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had said goodbye to this world, was also from Bihar. Seeing Shahrukh Khan as his inspiration and wishing for the same success, Sushant has succeeded from the small screen to the big screen with hard work and inspired people to dream. His films ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘MS Dhoni’ were considered one of the best films of his career.

