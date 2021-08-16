



Bollywood celebrates 75 years of independence by telling us what freedom means to them and posting interesting photos on social media. Please click on these images for a better overview. PICTURE: Sonal Chauhan famous with tricolor balloons.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sonal Chauhan / Instagram PICTURE: Soha Ali Khan shares her wish for her daughter Inaya: “May you be free from suffering; may you have the freedom to do whatever you want and what makes you happy and may you have the freedom to be what you were meant to be #jaihind #independenceday ‘

Photography: Courtesy of Soha Ali Khan / Instagram PICTURE: Kunal Kemmu, Soha’s husband who is on a bicycle trip in Ladakh, visits the War Memorial.

Photography: Courtesy of Kunal Kemmu / Instagram IMAGE: “It was the most amazing experience celebrating Independence Day with the soldiers in uniform,” says Kunal. “Visiting the war memorial and meeting everyone was a touching and educational experience. One that I will remember all my life. I wish you a happy independence day. I Hind. ‘

Photography: Courtesy of Kunal Kemmu / Instagram PICTURE: Sonali Bendré enjoys a beautiful view of the Mumbai shore.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sonali Bendre / Instagram PICTURE: Sidharth malhotra, Captain Vikram Batra, hero of Kargil’s war, in Shershaah: ‘Ek fauji ke rutbe se bada koi aur rutba nahi hota,

Vardi ki shaan se badi koi aur shaan nahi hoti …

‘ Aur apne desh se bada koi dharam nahi hota.

“I salute the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force today on Independence Day.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Sidharth Malhotra / Instagram PICTURE: Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan joins Sid and Kiara Advani as she writes: “There is no greater love for man than this, that of giving his life for his people.

“Deep gratitude to our Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Your selflessness and your worth protect our freedom. We greet you.

‘I wish you all a happy Independence Day.’

Photography: Courtesy of Kiara Advani / Instagram PICTURE: Ahaana Kumra Lord’s tells us: “Good independence everyone !!! I can’t believe my luck !! My very first experience at @homeofcricket on independence day with India playing against England !! What else could I ask for !! ‘

Photography: Courtesy of Aahana Kumra / Instagram PICTURE: Angad Bedi shares a photo from his movie Gunjan saxena.

Photograph: Courtesy of Angad Bedi / Instagram PICTURE: Juhi chawla: ‘I think freedom is standing up for what you think is right, even when the going is tough!

“Freedom is the way God intended us, freedom has its life in the hearts, actions and minds of citizens. It must be earned and updated daily. Celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day. ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Juhi Chawla / Instagram PICTURE: Kunal Kapoor hoist the flag.

Photography: Courtesy of Kunal Kapoor / Instagram IMAGE: “” says Manav Kaul.

Photography: Courtesy of Manav Kaul / Instagram PICTURE: sweet soman : ‘Happy Independence Day !! Feel so free to run on the highway again after almost 8 months. The first day of the Mumbai to Statue of Unity race will run for 56km today and finish at Kaner Phata.

“The weather is fabulous, rain, rain, rain all along.

“This is the first edition of the Unity race on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence to sensitize every citizen of our country to actively work for peace, unity and harmony. We won’t do it if we don’t work together.

“Another thing we need to actively work on, and have learned during this pandemic, is to work for our own health and fitness, so that we can protect ourselves against any uncertainty or unpredictability that life can bring.

“It is our responsibility as individual citizens to take care of our own health and fitness, to make India a healthy and fit country.

“The healthiest and fittest country in the world. I Hind. ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Milind Soman / Instagram PICTURE: Rohit Roy: ‘Where the mind is fearless and the head held high …

‘Jahan dharm ke dhakosle, hume milne se na rok paayein …! Happy Independence Day! I Hind !! ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Rohit Roy / Instagram PICTURE: Sanjay Kapoor shares a return photo with the Habs.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sanjay Kapoor / Instagram PICTURE: Shefali Jariwala quotes Mahatma Gandhi: “The future depends on what you do today.

Photography: Courtesy of Shefali Jariwala / Instagram PICTURE: Anupam Kher: ’75, I wish all Indians around the world a very happy #IndiaIndependenceDay! I Hind !! ! # IndiaAt75 #ProudIndian. ‘

Photography: Courtesy of Anupam Kher / Instagram PICTURE: Lata Mangeshkar: ‘. . ‘

Photograph: Courtesy of Lata Mangeshkar / Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/movies/report/may-you-have-freedom-from-suffering/20210816.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos