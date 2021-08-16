Actor Nayanthara confirms engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan





Fans are eager to find out if Nayanthara got engaged to Vignesh Shivan after the filmmaker released an image of actor Nayanthara wearing a ring on March 25.

In a recent TV interview with host Divya Dharshini broadcast on Vijay TV, popular Tamil actor Nayanthara confirmed his engagement with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The actor also revealed that the couple will announce details to the public when they get married. Nayanthara shared that the engagement took place in the presence of close family members and added that it was a close-knit affair. Fans are eager to find out if Nayanthara got engaged to Vignesh Shivan after the filmmaker released an image of actor Nayanthara wearing a ring on March 25. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan quoted a line he wrote in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer’s song Sirikadhey Remo, and wrote: “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu … (sic).” The photo was circulated widely by fans who hinted that it could be the actor’s engagement ring. While promoting his recently released film Netrikann, Nayanthara said, “This was my engagement ring. We are private people, so we didn’t want to have a big ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely let everyone know. Our engagement took place in the presence. close family members. We have yet to decide on our marriage. ” On the TV show, Nayanthara also spoke in detail about her lead role as a visually impaired person in the movie Milind Raus. Netrikann. The film began airing on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar from August 13 in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Crossed out by Downstream Renamed Milind, the film is funded by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner. netrikann is also co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan. Lady SuperStar – 10:30 am. #LadySuperstarNayanthara # VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/Ptatkl4yWz Vijay television (jayvijaytelevision) August 14, 2021 Netrikann presents the actor Ajmal as an antagonist. He is best known for his performance as Vasanth in the Tamil film Deposit. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Teamed Up Earlier for 2015 Tamil Blockbuster Movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The duo are currently working together for the upcoming film. Kaathu Vaakula Render Kaadhal, who also co-stars actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also feature actor Samantha in the lead role. READ: Netrikann review: Nayanthara looks great in thriller that runs out of steam halfway

