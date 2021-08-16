Lakeside studio complex planned in western Sydney, Australia – The Hollywood Reporter





Western Sydney, Australia will be awarded a new 96-acre (39-hectare) film and television studio complex, dubbed Lakeside Studio, amid “growing demand for new content”, including streaming services. “The multi-million dollar facility planned in three phases will eventually include 10 sound stages of varying sizes aimed at attracting large-scale international productions, as well as catering to the domestic market,” said Lakeside Studio and Penrith Lakes Development. Corp. Monday by unveiling a trade deal to develop the “world-class purpose-built” facility. “Lakeside Studio’s new state-of-the-art complex, incorporating next-generation technology to produce films and TV series”, will be located in the growing tourism and technology district immediately west of Sydney, Australian producer James Vernon (Hacksaw ridge) is the spearhead of the project as general manager. He is joined by his daughter and fellow producer Kristy Vernon (Gabriel, Gentle river, Wolf) as the studio’s director of operations and the former president of Warner Bros. International, Wayne Duband, who will serve as international studio consultant. Lakeside Studio will seek to capitalize on the explosion of international film productions that have been produced or are currently in production, with recent requests from overseas filmmakers estimated to exceed A $ 2 billion ($ 1.47 billion) in value. production, ”the companies behind the project said. “The number one soundstage with an area of ​​48,000 square feet (4,500 square meters) will be the largest soundstage in the southern hemisphere.” The facility will also feature a backlot and “lots of shooting options over the water,” they said. James Vernon said, “As streaming platforms rush to produce original content, the growing demand for studio soundstage spaces has created a global shortage of studio facilities. With extensive purpose-built digital production facilities, Lakeside Studio is poised to become a new creative production hub to attract international film and television productions and provide a world-class studio environment. Duband added: “The Australian film industry is thriving and over the past decade has developed a worldwide reputation in the industry with a list of productions that have had an overwhelmingly positive filming experience. This was further fueled by the way the country handled the global pandemic with an unprecedented boom in local and international film production. Combined with financial incentives, a wealth of talent, a range of locations, Lakeside Studio will be perfectly positioned to meet the demand. And Kristy Vernon said: “Sydney is home to some of the best creative talent in the world, so every effort will be made to nurture, harness and promote emerging writers, directors and producers, but in particular to provide industries with the best lines of the future. team staff through internships through the creation of the Lakeside Studio Film Academy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/lakeside-studio-western-sydney-australia-planned-1234998082/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos