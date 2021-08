An actor in an unpleasant and messy situation

Actor Johnny Depp could have been a big star in Hollywood, but not anymore. At least that’s what the actor himself thinks. In a recent interview, Depp said he felt “boycotted” by the industry. His latest film, ‘Minamata,’ which features him as W Eugene Smith, an American photojournalist who helped expose the devastating impact of mercury poisoning on Japan’s coastal communities in the 1970s, has been shut down. “There are films that affect people and it affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who go through similar things. And for anything … for the Hollywood boycott of me? A man, an actor in an awkward and messy situation over the last few years? ”Depp said in an interview with The Sunday Times. The interview marks the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s first media interaction after losing a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which called the actor a “female thresher” in an article about him and her. ex-wife Heard. Last year, the court ruled that the publication proved that the content of his article was “essentially true”, and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred. Following the court verdict, Depp, 58, stepped down from his starring role in Warner Bros. ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, while MGM reportedly halted the US release of ‘Minamata’. “(We) looked these people in the eye and promised that we weren’t going to be exploiters. That the film would be respectful. I think we held our end of the bargain, but those who came later should respect theirs as well. “Depp talked about the delay in releasing the film. He added that he “is heading to where I need to go to do all of this … to bring it to light.” The actor, however, also finds some support in the global film industry as the San Sebastian Film Festival upheld their decision to honor Depp with his first prize, the Donostia Award, an honor for the ensemble. of his career which recognizes “outstanding contributions to the film world.” The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic also said it will celebrate Depp and “recognize and pay tribute to the acclaimed actor’s long career and his lasting legacy in the film industry around the world.” (With PTI entries) For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

