NEP Launches Virtual Production Business Segment | Daily News

As part of this new venture, NEP welcomes a group of experts, including entertainment industry veteran Cliff Plumer, to lead this new segment. Jeff Ruggels joins as SVP of Finance and Operations, Phil Galler and Zach Alexander are Co-Chairs of the Lux Machina NEP Business Unit, and Daniel Gregoire and Chris Ferriter are respectively Executive Creative Director and President of the Halon Business Unit NEP.

Virtual production processes allow directors and creative staff to see an entire scene with visual effects and CG enhancements live on set, and to re-stage, revise digital sets, change lighting, d ” adjust camera angles and more on the spot. This ability to iterate plans interactively has transformed the way movies and shows are made, accelerating collaboration and production and opening up new creative options and solutions, while reducing costs and often even carbon footprints. reducing travel and the construction of physical settings.

At the same time that NEP was targeting opportunities to expand its existing virtual production business, Plumer was forming a coalition of creative production and technology specialists to deliver a streamlined virtual production solution. Prysm Collective has partnered with Lux Machina and visualization leader Halon Entertainment in this effort, and by now joining forces with NEP, it enables an accelerated path to realizing the NEP and Prysm strategic visions within the industry. and across the world.

NEP Virtual Studios’ vision is the same as our vision for our broadcast services and live events business: to be the global leader in helping clients and creators bring their content to life, said Brian Sullivan. , CEO of the NEP group. When we first started talking to Prysm Collective, we were amazed at how closely they were aligned with one of NEP’s most recent strategic goals of growing the world’s leading virtual production company. It was clear that joining forces would accelerate the way forward for NEP, Prysm, Lux Machina and Halon together.

Plumer has over 30 years of experience at the cutting edge of entertainment technology. He was CEO of Digital Domain visual effects studio and CTO of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. He has also served as chairman of Jaunt Studios and CEO of The Void and has contributed to over 100 Hollywood feature films and television series, including the Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean and Transformers franchises.

I was looking for a partner to help develop the vision for Prysm Collective, and I could not have found a more ideal partner than NEP. One of the main obstacles to accelerating growth in the virtual production industry is that the demand, both for the stages and the material required to build them, far exceeds the supply, and join forces. with NEP gives us immediate access to a massive footprint and one of the strongest global production teams and resource base in the industry, Plumer said.

Prysm Collective, Lux Machina, Halon Entertainment and NEP all share significant experience with the integration of Unreal Engine. Prysm Collective is an Epic MegaGrant recipient for the development of virtual production workflows in the cloud; Lux Machina built several LED stages for Epic Games, working closely with Unreal Engine developers on new virtual production features; Halon is one of the early adopters of Unreal Engine for the creation of real-time film and television content; and NEP has been using Unreal Engine to serve broadcast clients with real-time graphics for several years.

This unification of impressive technical and creative talent is testament to the essential role of real-time technologies in the future of film and television production. The teams meeting today have been at the forefront of Unreal Engine storytelling for broadcast, movies and immersive experiences, and we can’t wait to see what they create, Kim said. Libreri, CTO, Epic Games.

Lux Machina develops and designs technical video solutions for cinema and television, broadcast, live events and permanent installations. She specializes in virtual production, in-camera visual effects, display technologies and creative screen control solutions.

From the construction of the first LED stages which led to the widespread adoption by the industry of virtual production in entertainment, we have swam upstream to meet the demand for talent and technology that our team provides in this space. This agreement will allow us to expand globally and innovate new software and solutions to streamline virtual production with the most influential players in the sector by our side. We have worked with NEP for many years and are delighted to have access to the breadth of their technical and creative resources, said Galler.

Halon Entertainment is a full-service visualization company providing animation, design, virtual art department, real-time solutions and project management systems to help clients realize their creative visions. By working with leading content owners, creators and visual effects houses, Halon has contributed to the real-time viewing of productions such as The Mandalorian: Season 1, The Batman, Suicide Squad and many other game productions, from movies and television.

As one of the first creative companies to specialize in visualization for film, television and games, we were well positioned to make the leap into real-time workflows, explained Gregoire. Our work in virtual production and the provision of virtual art department services has exploded over the past two years. Partnering up with Lux, Prysm and joining the NEP family is incredibly exciting and we look forward to helping define how the next generation of content creation will evolve.