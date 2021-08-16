Entertainment
Meet the coolest Bollywood siblings
People are often curious about the personal lives and relationships of celebrities. In today’s digital age, it’s easy to see how Bollywood stars interact with their peers. Most Bollywood fans are interested in the celebrity love life, which has recently come under intense scrutiny, but their brother-sister relationships also inspire us.
Here is the Bollywood brother-sister duo that melts our hearts with their special bond.
and
This Bollywood Jodi will motivate you to achieve your specific goals related to Raksha Bandhan. Tusshar is a well-known Bollywood actor and director who has collaborated on numerous projects with his controversial but well-known sister Ekta. Maybe that’s why they’re so close. Ekta Kapoor produced Tushar Kapoor’s films, including Kuch Toh Hai. To recover from a professional failure, Ekta made him a slew of comedies in 2005. Mujhe Kucch Kehna hai and Jeena Sirf Mere Liye helped him resume his career. Easily one of the best brother-in-law movies ever made!
and
You might be curious how celebrities celebrate Rakhi. After all, this is nothing new. Rakhi and sweets are exchanged, and Raksha Bandhan is celebrated. Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are royal brother-in-law Jodi from Bollywood. And they’re both amazing, both on-screen and off-screen! They are frequently seen together at royal events and promote brands on social media.
and
Farhan and Zoya are two other famous siblings in Bollywood. Their relationship is an example of how siblings can connect, spend more time together, and collaborate. According to reliable sources, Zoya sponsored Farhan’s pocket money before he could strike a chord in Bollywood Movie Duniya. They’ve collaborated on films that have all done well at the box office, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which helped Farhan recover from his previous flops. This established him as a trustworthy actor and director. Poet and author Javed Akhtar frequently praises his children’s bond.
and
On the set, Saqib and Huma show how well siblings can collaborate! They both appeared in Dobara: seeing evil. According to Saqib, each brought a distinct energy to the ensemble that was beneficial for the film. Saqib and Huma were born and raised in the same house as their parents. Initially, they shared an apartment in Mumbai, Saqib ran the show, and Huma won the bread. Saqib’s career finally got better. They now share the household chores.
and
They both come from Bollywood’s ‘first family’ – the Kapoors. While Ranbir chose to become an actor, his sister Riddhima is a jewelry designer and yoga enthusiast. The two share an adorable bond with each other, which is often captured by their mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.
and
Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are not on the list. Despite stories of sibling rivalry, the Bachchans maintain a strong family bond. Both have denied even minor skirmishes. Their behavior in front of their peers and juniors reflects their characteristics inherited from Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
and
Sara and Ibrahim, children of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, exude royalty. Amrita Singh has faced adversity, and adversity is believed to strengthen relationships. They are always there for each other, which says a lot. Sara typically posts to Facebook on Brotherhood’s Day, while Ibrahim is usually present at fashion events where Sara steals the show.
Janhvi Kapoor and
They might be half-siblings, but their bond is stronger than ever before. Arjun Kapoor has been a support system for Janhvi as she took her first steps in Bollywood just a few years ago, right after the death of her mother Sridevi.
Tiger and Krishna Shroff
If there’s a sibling duo that have fitness goals, it’s the Shroff siblings. Krishna and Tiger Shroff are both passionate about fitness and an inspiration to many when it comes to overall health.
Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma
Salman Khan is a family man and he makes sure everyone knows it. And nothing is more important to him than his sister Arpita. The couple share a special bond, especially after Salman becomes a “manu” to Arpita’s children.
