Top 11 Tampa Bay area events for the week of August 16-22

Jam Freestyle Explosion Throwback: Freestyle music artists come together for a throwback to the 90s with performances by Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, Expose, TKA K7, George Lamond, Debbie Deb, Trinere, Pretty Poison, Tag Team, Montell Jordan and 69 Boyz. $ 39.50 to $ 150. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in “Casablanca” in 1942.

Summer Classics Series: The annual Tampa Theaters film series continues, with limited capacity in the theater. This weekend you can watch the drama of 1942 Casablanca (PG), with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. $ 10, $ 7 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Steve Earle and the Dukes: The Grammy winners, whose new album is Ghosts of West Virginia, will perform. $ 34.50 to $ 79.50. 8 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Tampa Bay stingrays: The Rays face the Orioles (Monday-Thursday) and the White Sox (Friday-Sunday). On Saturday there will be a gift from bobblehead Tyler Glasnow and the Rays will be wearing Devil Rays homecoming jerseys. Ticket prices vary. 7:10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday, 1:10 p.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297. raysbaseball.com.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Orioles and White Sox at home this week. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

Maks and Val: Ukrainian dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who became known as a professional partner on Dance with the stars joins his younger brother Valentin for a family dance and storytelling show. $ 39.50 to $ 79.50. 8 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Williams Cat: Emmy-winning actor and comedian Katt Williams brings new material that combines comedy and commentary on daily sightings. $ 59 to $ 250. 8 p.m. Saturday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

Bat: Meatloaf’s music will be performed by his band Neverland Express with American Idol Season 13 winner Caleb Johnson. $ 39- $ 65. 8 p.m. Saturday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Meatloaf’s music will be celebrated by his band Neverland Express, voiced by Caleb Johnson from “American Idol,” at the Capitol Theater in Clearwater on Saturday.

Shout: The Musical Mod: This adventure through the hits of the 1960s jukebox follows five characters through the trials and tribulations of love in Womens lib London. $ 38. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Spirits of the Age: an evening of art and tastings: Learn about the Roaring Twenties and Prohibition as you immerse yourself in the photographic recording of Lee Millers’ era and explore the minds of the modern era on this tasting with access to the exhibit, live music and surreal surprises. 21 and over. $ 60, $ 50 members. 7 pm-10pm Saturday. Dal Museum, 1 Dal Blvd., St. Petersburg. 727-823-3767.

Re-Birthday Party Costume: Wear your own personalized Re-Birthday costume as art, music, fashion, drink and dance converge for a multimedia feast of the senses celebrating the Re-Birthday Suits pop-up wearable art exhibit, which features the works of 18 wearable artists and designers who look beyond the pandemic and offer their visions on how to come back to life and what to wear. Remains on display until August 27. Free. 8 pm-10pm Friday. Blur, 325 Main Street, Dunedin. 727-210-2783.

Alanis Morissette: The artist who gave us a taste of it 25 years ago Little jagged pill carried out. 7 p.m. Tuesday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, 4801 US 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.