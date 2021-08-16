New bride Rhea Kapoor reveals her first wedding photo







Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani

Image Credit: Instagram / RheaKapoor

Bollywood producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram on August 16 to share the first glimpse of her intimate nuptials with Karan Boolani and explained how she felt as a bride when she took the plunge. . 12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shivered and had stomach upsets throughout because I had no idea how humiliating the experience would be, Kapoor said in his Instagram post. Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Boolani in a low-key ceremony at her Mumbai mansion in Juhu on August 14. . Kapoor, who has walked at her own pace in Bollywood, chose a wedding that was neither opulent nor grand, unlike other Bollywood celebrity weddings we’re used to. Kapoor, who has produced films such as “Aisha” and “Veere Di Wedding,” has chosen to keep her marriage low-key and enjoyable. I will always be that girl who was supposed to come to Juhu at 11 p.m. before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I had no idea how lucky I was to feel torn apart, hope we are such a close family that we have many, many loves in our life, Kapoor added , marking her new husband, father and siblings Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anil Kapoor’s family are notoriously close to each other and the bride and siblings are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Her wedding message was greeted with congratulatory calls from her colleagues, including photographer Dabboo Ratnani, actress Karisma Kapoor and Dia Mirza. This is Rhea Kapoor’s first social media post since her marriage. Besides Rhea Kapoor’s touching message and portrait, her husband also posted a similar photo and declared his married status to the world. He wrote: “Yesterday we made it official to the world but you and I have been riding or dying for over a decade and for that I want to thank four people who gave me an insane amount of love. , respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. The first is a film producer, the second is a fashion designer, the third is the mother of my daughter Lemon “, said Boolani. He also described her as one of the best cooks in her life and that marrying Rhea was one of the best decisions of her life. Boolani has produced more than 300 commercials.

