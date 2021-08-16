Bollywood movies inspired by true detective stories





Posted: Aug 16, 2021 3:39 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood movies based on real crime incidents Bollywood movies are a huge source of entertainment for people all over the world. As well as presenting great fictional stories with intense twists, Bollywood films are also praised for depicting actual incidents on screen so people have a better perspective on what happened. Not only are Bollywood filmmakers popular for showing ancient history, but are also for making movies based on a crime that took place in real life. Here are Bollywood movies made on real criminal incidents. Read ahead to find out more. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 6 No one killed Jessica No One Killed Jessica is based on the Jessica Lals murder case where she was shot by a politician’s son for a drink. Even though there were over 200 people in attendance at the party, Jessica Lals’ sister, Sabrina Lal had to fight tooth and nail to get justice for her sister. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Talvar Talvar is based on the double murder case of a young girl, Aarushi Talwar, and her maid that took place in Noida, Delhi. Police suspected Aarushi Talwars’ parents for both murders and were even arrested for the same, but the case is still in court, awaiting the final verdict as people believe it was the other servants who committed. The crime. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Raman Raghav 2.0 Raman Raghav 2.0 is based on the life of famous serial killer, Raman Raghav, who was active in Mumbai in the 1960s. He had created great fear among the townspeople, who lived their lives fearful of being killed by a serial killer for a long time. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Not a love story Not A Love Story is based on the murder case of TV director Neeraj Grovers. The possessiveness of TV actor, Maria Susairaj’s boyfriend Jerome Mathew, over having an affair with Neeraj Grover led to the man’s death. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 Shahid Shahid is based on the case of activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi. He was murdered by two armed men while fighting for Muslim men wrongly accused of terrorism. Photo credit: YouTube

