James Gunn thanks the two actors who have appeared in all of his films





While continuing to share behind-the-scenes photos from The Suicide Squad, James Gunn thanked the two actors who have appeared in all of his films.

The suicide squad director James gunn recently took the time to thank the two actors who have appeared in all of his films: Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker. Gunn earned his place in Hollywood writing both live-action Scooby doo films in the early 2000s, as well as the screenplay by Zack Snyders Dawn of the Dead. He made his directorial debut with horror To glide in 2006 before continuing with Great in 2010. However, it wasn’t until Gunn entered the MCU and managed to bring the relatively unknown guardians of the galaxy characters on the big screen that he really made a name for himself in Hollywood. It was Gunns work on Guardians (and his temporary layoff from Disney) which paved the way for him to take the reins of the DCEUs Suicide Squad continuation / restart.

GunnsThe suicide squadrevamps the DC franchise by limiting its ties to the original film (except for a few returning characters) and injecting its signature style of humor, as well as its focus on exploring obscure / unwanted characters. On top of that, Gunn maintains his long tradition of including Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker in his projects, as both actors have been a part of each of the director’s films, whether they are central characters or cameos. InThe suicide squad, Fillion portrays the ridiculous TDK as Rooker plays Savant, who was brought to light in the film’s trailer. Related: The Suicide Squad Copies James Gunn’s Best Guardian of the Galaxy Tower In a new Instagram post, whereGunncontinues its recent theme of sharing behind-the-scenes images fromThe suicide squad, the filmmaker took the time to thank Fillion and Rooker. In addition to sharing a photo of him and his frequent collaborators on The suicide squadtogether he writes that he directed 5 filmsand both actors have been in each of his movies, jokingly writing because it makes him feel like he’sa little angel and a little devilon his shoulder. On top of that, Gunn acknowledges Fillions’ limited role inGOTG Vol. 2(since its role was left to the editorial staff). The full message is available below: Click here to see the original publication It’s always wonderful to see such longtime friendships and collaborations in Hollywood. Especially those who seem egoless, as Fillion points out, brazenly commenting on the post with:There are no small parts, as they are found on the floor of the cutting room,probably answer GunnsGuardians 2comments. One of the great parts of Gunns’ films, especially inGuardiansandThe suicide squad, was the chemistry of the cast, because the family atmosphere that the director maintains on set is reflected on the big screen. Because of this, it’s easy to understand his strong attachment to certain actors, especially two who were there from the very beginning. Fillion even said that he says yes to his friend without even asking him about his plans because he knows they will be fun. Although Fillion and Rooker don’t have huge roles in The suicide squad, they both get a chance to shine, especially Fillion, who has one of the most memorable comedic moments in the whole movie. It will be interesting to see if or how the two actors appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because, on the one hand, Rookers Yondu is dead, but Gunn said he might come back in a flashback. Even if Guardians 3 marks a first for Gunn in not involving Rooker, he could ensure Fillion has a role that makes the final cut. Time will tell, but fans are probably hoping it stays fun Gunn tradition as long as it continues to tell stories for the big screen. Next: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Proves DC Needs To Trust Administrators Source: James gunn What Tom Hardy in Morbius means for Sony’s Spiderverse future

