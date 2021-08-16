Very good, this Bollywood! | India Gulf News



If you want to gain an in-depth understanding of Hindi cinema, be sure to visit the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

The institution, in the Indian capital of cinema, pays tribute to nations who have a love affair with cinema. Gulshan Mahal, an elegant 19th-century bungalow on Peddar Road, is an ideal space in which you can travel the trajectory that Hindi cinema, if not Indian cinema, has taken since Lumiere Brothers first presented six films in one. awe-inspiring audience in the town’s Watson plush toy. Hotel on July 7, 1896, or study the evolution of Indian cinema since Dadasaheb Phalke made India’s first silent film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

One of the sections traces the origins of cinema with animation devices such as the zoetrope and the praxinoscope, and statues of the pioneers of cinema, Auguste and Louis Lumière standing next to their cinematograph. In one of the rooms, Raja Harishchandra plays in a loop. There is an abundant literature on pioneers such as Phalke and producer-director Baburao Painter, as well as early films such as Kaliya Mardan. There are sections devoted to India’s first talking film, the 1931 classic Alam Ara, directed by Ardeshir Irani.

The Film Museum is a repository of Indian history. But it also tells how Indian cinema has evolved from the silent era to talking movies, from musicals of the 70s to action cinema of the 80s and 90s, from art wave cinema to multiplex films, explains the film historian Maithili Rao. You cannot understand the evolution without understanding the movie studios, which once ruled Hindi cinema and were more powerful than the stars.

The studio system

The 1930s marked the arrival of major studios for the film industry Kohinoor, Prabhat Talkies, Bombay Talkies and New Theaters, to name a few, and with screen talents such as Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani on their payroll.

In 1939, producer-director Kamal Amrohi, famous for films like Pakeezah, scripted Pukar, a larger-than-life film with spectacular settings. Since then, several technological transformations have changed cinema, explains the revivalist, founder of the Film Heritage Foundation of India and columnist Shivendra Dungarpur.

Producers such as PC Barua have introduced new lighting techniques to Hindi cinemas, in addition to popular tropes such as flashback scenes. Apradhi, directed by Debaki Bose, is the first film shot with artificial lighting.

The Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand-Dilip Kumar trio marked the star system’s debut in Hindi cinema, says film historian Virchand Dharamsey, who, at 87, has witnessed the evolution. While Ashok Kumar can arguably be called India’s first superstar, the arrival of Dev, Dilip and Raj saw the star system firmly establish itself in Hindi cinema.

It’s a system that has given Bollywood countless stars since, from Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, to three Khans Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman, as well as Ranveer Singh and Ranbeer Kapoor today.

Rise of the female role

In the 1940s, social mores discouraged women from entering the industry, forcing men to play female roles. If you watch the 1943 film, Ram Rajya, you’ll see a man playing the role of Sita, and the men will play other female characters as well, Rao says. For years, men have played female characters on the screen.

First actress of Indian cinemas, Durgabai Kamat was a Marathi theater actress. Divorced from her husband Anand Nanoskar, professor of history at the JJ School of Arts in Mumbai, she became an actress to earn enough money to raise her daughter.

Some women, however, still managed to make a credible impact early on. The films featuring the adventures of Fearless Nadia were famous. We had actresses such as Jaddan Bai, mother of famous Indian actress Nargis, Nadira, Devika Rani, then later actresses Waheeda Rehman, Vaijyanthi Mala and Meena Kumari, in the days of Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini and Rekha, pillars from arthouse, Shabana Azmi, Deepti Naval and the late Smita Patil, to today’s actresses like Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone. The list is starred, says Dungarpur. Actresses are now making a film on their own, a world far removed from the early days when men played female roles.

Genres and directors

Over the years, Hindi cinema has witnessed the rise and fall of several genres, many of which are defined by the directors who directed the films. Says Rao, While the 1930s and 1940s were all about mythology, the 1950s saw social dramas and topics of societal change abound in a newly independent India. The 1960s were devoted to the angst of Guru Dutts’ noir cinema, while the latter part of the decade saw the emergence of Rajesh Khanna, whose era was defined by romantic cinema. In the mid-1970s, the angry young man appeared, reflecting the social divide brought about by the disparity between rich and poor in India, and immortalized in Indian cinema by the searing intensity of Amitabh Bachchan.

Films starring Bachchan have also seen the rise of directors such as Manmohan Desai, with formulas that popularize screenplays separated at birth, and the writing duo Salim-Javed, who commanded so much money and respect that stars and directors.

It was also the era of blockbuster movies like Sholay.

Several other genres flourished between the Muslim social drama of the 1950s and 1960s, which were conservative, poetic and chaste romances, says film critic Anupama Chopra. The lyrical beauty of everyday situations is beautifully captured by director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and his captivating characters who inhabit a bourgeois, urban and educated background. Amol Palekar defined the genre by effortlessly playing the quintessential ordinary man with a touch of wit in films such as Gol Maal, Chotti Si Baat, and Baton Baton Mein.

Parallel cinema is a cinematic movement that began in West Bengal, with directors such as Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, before spreading to Mumbai. The flagship of Hindi cinema were directors Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Sai Paranjpe, Basu Chatterjee and Kundan Shah, whose approach gave us iconic films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Mirch Masala. It also triggered the emergence of parallel movie stars such as Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval, Rao says.

Emergence of multiplexes

As the Three Khans ruled in the 1990s, multiplexes were also growing in popularity, defined by the success of Dil Chahta Hai led by Farhan Akhtar.

From perfectly dressed and hairstyled actors to characters you can relate to with witty quips for dialogue, people you would meet in an urban setting, these films had everything young audiences could relate to, said Chopra.

Dil Chahta Hai sparked a wave of multiplex cinema releases, like Dev D and Ranjhana. The NRI-inspired cinema of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar also became popular, the best of which were Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, says Rao.

We cannot forget the emergence of female superstars with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, and the rise of female-centric films like Astitva and Chandni Bar, which starred Tabu, or one of the main actors of Vidya Balan. and Kangana Ranaut. They laid the groundwork for actresses like Deepika Padukone to get the kind of billing she does today, she adds.

Multiplex cinema may have laid the groundwork for the OTT platforms that are all the rage today.