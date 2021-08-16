Johnny Depp says Hollywood boycotts him, says his downfall is “the math nonsense of the media”

Johnny Depp recently starred in the movie Minamata. (Photo: johnnydepp / Instagram)

Actor Johnny Depp, one of Hollywood’s most popular stars, says he feels boycotted by the film industry because his latest film Minamata has yet to be released in the United States.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the actor detailed his recent legal situation, the upheavals in his life and his acting career. Depp, whose ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, called his fall from Hollywood’s good graces as media math nonsense.

Some films touch people and it affects those in Minamata and people who go through similar things, Depp said of the film directed by Andrew Levitas, which introduces him as W Eugene Smith, an American photojournalist who helped expose the devastating impact of mercury poisoning on coastal communities. in Japan in the 1970s.

And for anything. for the boycott of Hollywood against me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation in recent years? he added.

The interview marks the Pirates of the Caribbean features the first media interaction after losing a libel case to British tabloid The Sun, which called the actor a female drummer in an article about him and his ex-wife Heard.

Last year, the court ruled that the publication proved that the content of his article was essentially true, and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred.

Following the court verdict, Depp, 58, stepped down from his starring role in the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts franchise, while MGM reportedly halted the US release of Minamata.

(We) looked these people in the eye and promised that we would not be exploiters. That the film would be respectful. I believe we have respected our end of the bargain, but those who arrived later should also respect theirs, Depp said of the delay in releasing the films.

He added that he’s heading to where I need to go to do all of this to bring things to light.

The actor, however, is also finding some support in the global film industry, as the San Sebastian Film Festival has upheld its decision to honor Depp with his first prize, the Donostia Award, an honor for the ensemble. of his accomplishments which recognizes outstanding contributions to the world of cinema. .

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic also said it will celebrate Depp and recognize and pay tribute to the acclaimed actors’ long careers and their enduring legacy in the film industry around the world.