Refillery Koko Opening of the second Columbus location
When Koko opened his first store in Westgate last summer he was never meant to be the one and only.
Over the past year, the recharge and sustainable living store opened three more locations in Louisville in October, Lexington in December and Cincinnati in February, but now is the time to overtake Columbus.
Koko will open local store number two in September in Clintonville at 3023 Indianola Ave.
Co-founder Adria Hall said Clintonville was popular demand from customers.
There were a lot of needs and wants for something further north in Columbus, Hall says.
In fact, in Halls’ ideal world, refills like Koko would be ubiquitous commodities like a CVS, making sustainability more accessible to more people. It also means that there is a possibility of more Kokos in the future Central Ohios.
Opening not one, but four sites in the midst of a pandemic may seem unlikely, but Hall found the situation played a unique role in spurring Kokos’ growth.
The funny thing about all of us at home, unable to go to the office, is that people spend a lot more time making decisions as consumers and what kind of products they buy and consume and the choices they make, Hall says.
Amid climate concerns, a tumultuous political landscape and more, Hall is seeing more and more people take ownership of their sustainability efforts and commit to something they can control.
At 800 square feet, the new Clintonville store will have a smaller footprint than Westgate, but will stock an almost identical product selection.
The corresponding selections are related to the Halls pressure for accessibility. She doesn’t want customers to come looking for something in one store only to find it available in the other.
Koko continued to expand the selection of products available in its Bulk Refill Bar. Customers can refill and refill household products like all-purpose cleanser, essential oils, dish soap and hand soap, as well as face and body products like sunscreen, lotion, deodorant, shaving cream, lip balm, toothpaste and mouthwash. There’s also shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, and even laundry detergent.
Outside of the bulk bar, we’ve really expanded our skin care and beauty offerings, says Hall.
Koko offers several brands of sustainable skincare and makeup products, including Elate Cosmetics. As shopping for makeup online can be difficult, Hall is excited to provide a local in-person experience for the brand.
There are also durable everyday items like dish brushes, reusable bags, food storage containers and more.
Overall, Hall describes the Kokos selection as a one-stop-shop for household needs and routines for more sustainable living.
Koko joins part of Indianola which has welcomed other companies concerned with sustainable development in The Little Light Collective and Worry. Hall calls companies two of his favorite sustainable women-owned businesses. The stars lined up to place all three on a block with a shared clientele.
Koko will host a smooth opening preview at the Shine On Festival & Flea hosted by The Little Light Collective on September 5th. The stores will open the week of September 11.
The store’s opening hours will be Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit kokotheshop.com.
