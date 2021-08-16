Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities pray for Afghanistan | May the Lord give you the strength to fight these fascists
Expressing their concerns about Taliban control over Afghanistan, members of the Hindi film industry – Kabir Khan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Shekhar Kapur said their thoughts and prayers are with the Afghan people. The Taliban invaded Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, ending a two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies had attempted to transform Afghanistan.
Kapur said he felt sad for Afghanistan which has been “devastated and destroyed by the colonial ambitions of foreign powers”. “Special prayer for the Afghan people,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.
Anurag Kashyap shares open letter from Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on ‘silence’ over Taliban entry
Khan, who had made several documentaries in post-Taliban Afghanistan and also directed his first feature film, “Kabul Express”, in the country, took to Instagram and posted the latest photos of the region. “Afghanistan,” the director wrote alongside a heartbreaking emoticon.
1983 director Kabir Khan remembers Yashpal Sharma; “I was delighted to show him what we did with his character”
Sood took to Twitter and wrote: “Afghanistan remains strong. The whole world is praying for you.”
Bhasker shared a work by Afghan graffiti artist Shamsia Hassani, which featured a girl in a hijab, looking scared, clinging to a casio as a group of gunmen watched over her. “The Afghan people have been cast to the wolves. Women in particular. The #taliban are monstrous in their brutal exercise of strength and power. They are murderers and misogynists; their ideology is that of hatred and
violence and that will not change, “Bhasker wrote. Actress Sayani Gupta shared the same illustration on her Instagram and wrote that she was terrified to see what Afghanistan was going through.” Chills run down her spine. constantly descend, thinking of Afghan women and children. I can’t imagine the brutality that will follow now. What the hell are we doing as a humanity? “Within a month, men went into private space, a country full of women and children who have just been brutalized and raped. We have failed ourselves! Disgusted. Just disgusted. “the actor wrote.
Tandav
Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also mourned the Afghan crisis. “Duas for the Afghan people… may Allah be with you and give you the strength to fight these fascists. Aameen,” he wrote.
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and lyricist-writer Varun Grover also shared the August 13 open letter from Afghan independent filmmaker Sahraa Karimi calling on the world’s film communities to be the voice of the Afghan people in this time of crisis. The filmmaker, who was also the managing director of Afghan Film, the state-owned film company, wrote that the entire country, including artists and women, was in grave danger with the Taliban takeover. Karimi, who has directed films like ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ (2019) and ‘Afghan Women Behind the Wheel’, wrote: ‘Everything I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at risk. to fall. If the Taliban take power, they will ban all art. Me and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list. They will strip women’s rights, we will be pushed into the shadows of our homes and our voices, our expression will be stifled in silence. “
The 38-year-old filmmaker said Afghanistan is going through a humanitarian crisis, yet “the world is silent”. “We need your voice. The media, governments and global humanitarian organizations are conveniently silent as if this “peace deal” with the Taliban was legitimate… “I don’t understand this world. I do not understand this silence. I will stay and fight for my country, but I cannot do it alone. I need allies like you. Please help us make this world care about what is happening to us. Please help us by informing the most important media in your country about what is happening here in Afghanistan. Be our voices outside Afghanistan, ”the letter read.
In her latest tweets, the filmmaker wrote: “We have been left alone, helpless and desperate.” Sharing a photo of Taliban operatives inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha wrote: “Look at this photo. He must be some sort of senior officer right now in Afghanistan. A question. How old were these people. Twenty years ago, when America appeared in their backyard for the second time? “
Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon took to Twitter and re-shared a video that allegedly showed people falling from a moving plane as they attempted to escape Kabul. “Heartbreaking. Shocking. Prayers with people,” she shared.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty wrote on her Instagram Stories: “As women around the world fight for pay equity, women in Afghanistan are sold – they have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge world leaders to hold on to this! #smashthepatriarchy Women are also human. “
In videos circulating on social media, thousands of people gathered at Kabul airport on Monday. In their attempt to flee the country after the Taliban entered the capital, many scrambled onto the tarmac and climbed into the undercarriage of a US Air Force plane trying to take off.
