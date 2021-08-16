As Kabul falls to the Taliban, Bollywood celebrities express their fear; Kangana, Sonu express themselves





The Taliban seized the war-torn capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, on Sunday August 15. Former President Ashraf Ghani resigned as the government surrendered to the Taliban as they seized the Afghan presidential palace and renamed the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Tensions in Afghanistan have escalated to such an extent that the world is worried about the future of its nation. Many Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their concern and fear over the grim situation on their official social media accounts. Bollywood responds to ongoing Afghan-Taliban crisis Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to his official Instagram account and shared a note on his IG story. In the first photo, she reshared a post and wrote: “Today we watch in silence tomorrow, this can happen to us too …” She wrote a long note expressing her gratitude to the Indian government for proposing the CAA and “give hope” to all castes, and added: “I wish we could save all of Afghanistan but charity starts at home, we will save all minorities there and someday we will save also the world … Praying for Afghanistan “with praying hands emoticon. Sonu Sood also took to Twitter and prayed for the war-torn nation. He tweeted, “Afghanistan remains strong, the whole world is praying for you” with a praying hands emoticon. Tisca Chopra also dropped a photo from her childhood in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and expressed sorrow at the situation. She simply wrote: “My childhood ‘#kaboul'”. Afghanistan remains strong

The whole world is praying for you son sood (@SonuSood) August 16, 2021 Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who made his directorial debut with Kabul Express, has a special link with Afghanistan. As Kabul falls into the hands of the Taliban, the director took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a series of striking images of the country. He simply wrote “Afghanistan” with a broken heart. Durgamati Actor Bhumi Pednekar also said she was sorry about the current situation in Afghanistan. She wrote: “It’s so heartbreaking. It gives me chills down my spine.” “Murder, rape and complete collapse of democracy ‘#PrayForAfghanistan”, “she concluded. Playback singer Armaan Malik and actor Varun Grover also expressed their sadness for the Afghan people. Malik took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s sad to see everything going on in #Afghanistan right now. My prayers and thoughts are with their people.” While Grover took to Instagram and wrote, “Horrible news from Afghanistan. A country with a long and rich cultural history and home to 40 million humans is on the verge of being captured by Taliban terrorists. I hope the world will help save lives and give refugee status to the most vulnerable (minorities, women, children). “ It’s sad to see all that is going on in #Afghanistan at present. My prayers and thoughts are with their people ARMAAN MALIK (@ ArmaanMalik22) August 16, 2021 On Sunday, Ashraf Ghani, the US-backed president, resigned his post and fled Afghanistan, saying he wanted peace and avoid bloodshed as the Taliban took charge of Kabul. Several people were reportedly killed in heavy gunfire at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday as thousands of Afghan citizens tried to board the last flights leaving the country. IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT / KABIR KHAN / SONU SOOD INSTAGRAM / REPUBLIC WORLD Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

