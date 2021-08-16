Dame Helen Mirren rents her Hollywood Hills estate for US $ 45,000 per month





Do you want to enjoy your own little slice of classic cinema history? Dame Helen Mirren and her manager husband Taylor Hackford can help you do just that, with their Hollywood Hills home for sale for US $ 18.5 million or for rent for US $ 45,000 per month. Dame Helen Mirren and her manager husband Taylor Hackford have listed their 30-year-old home for $ 18.6 million, or $ 45,000 a month in rent, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Built in the early days of Hollywood in 1911 and set on over six acres, the 10,200 square foot Mirren-Hackford Estate includes a guesthouse and a total of nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Popular area with the Hollywood crowd, the house has had only three other owners: Dustin Farnum, star of DeMille’s man squaw; Mark Hellinger, writer / producer whose short story became Bogart / Cagney’s film The Roaring Twenties; Gail Patrick, executive producer of the popular 50s / 60s Perry mason television series, where the house was sometimes used as a filming location for the show. The home has all the iconic features of its day, including large rooms, plenty of patio doors that open to the hilltop breeze, a wood-paneled bookcase, beautiful hardwood floors, and large fireplaces throughout. the fireplaces. A special room is the cozy bar with bar stools and a comfortable sofa and chairs for more intimate entertainment. Large formal bedrooms and outdoor living room with pool and downtown views keep large groups and family reunions entertained. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Early California interior / exterior architecture makes the home warm, inviting, and relaxing for family and friends. It is this element and the adaptability of the house to different lifestyles that apparently make the house difficult for Dame Mirren to let go. Hollywood Hills is full of famous residents such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, and Halle Berry. It has been the neighborhood of choice since early Hollywood as the film capital, due to its proximity to studios and is known for its star-worthy views and gated homes nestled behind deep, private foliage. . Dame Mirren and Mr. Hackford now spend most of their time in a secluded mountain house on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. She recently told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she needed to chase a black bear out of her backyard in the new home. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Lady Helen Mirren had to chase a black bear from her backyard at her Lake Tahoe home A native of London, Dame Mirren has had a fabulous career as the only actor to win the Triple Crown of Acting in the US and UK with Oscars, Emmy and Tony Awards. Her Oscar win was for Best Actress in the Film The Queen playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr. Hackford won his own Oscar for the short film Teenage father and ran favorites such as An officer and a gentleman and Against all odds. In 2003, she was named Lady by Queen Elizabeth for her acting career which dates back to the age of 20, when she played the role of Cleopatra for a UK National Youth Theater production. Helen became a U.S. citizen in 2017 and reportedly voted for the first time in the 2020 election. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Photo credit: Coldwell Banker for TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

