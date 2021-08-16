5 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Divas That Cost More Than We Can Do In Our Middle Class Lives





When it comes to buying and wearing those expensive and expensive outfits and costumes, Bollywood can make us all run for our money. The Indian film industry is truly a multi-million industry and a lot of things go into making a movie. From heavily embellished ghagras to tight studded leather bodysuits, Hindi films are full of them. Some of these Bollywood outfits are expensive enough to feed an entire city or even a state. Here is a list of some of the most expensive costumes ever worn by our B-Town celebrities for their movies. 1. Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani Deepika Padukone seemed straight out of a heavenly dream in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. To complement the grandeur of the film and its sets, great attention has been paid to the making of the characters’ costumes. Each costume perfectly expressed the character’s status. Mr. Bhansali spent a whopping sum of Rs 45 Lakhs on custom jewelry for Mastani character. 2. Sonakshi Sinha in Tevar Sonakshi Sinha’s star film Tevar may not have performed well at the box office, but Radha Nachegi, an energetic dance number from the film, has remained in the limelight as the creators spent around 2.5 million rupees for the song. In the song, Sonakshi Sinha alone wore a costume which cost around Rs 75 Lakhs. 3. Madhuri Dixit in Devdas The role of Chandramukhi was played by Madhuri Dixit in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Mr. Bhansali is known for his over-budget films. His film, Devdas was known to be the costliest film of the decade. While there were several expensive costumes worn in the film by the two female beauties, the most expensive was a lehenga that Madhuri Dixit wore for the song Kaahe Ched Mohe. The lehenga was priced at Rs 15 Lakhs and weighed around 30 kg. 4. Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3 In Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 3, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Maya. In a few scenes, the Bollywood queen wore a rubber latex bodysuit that weighed over 20kg and it took her 3.5 hours to put it on each time. The cost of the suit was Rs 1 crore and there were 10 of these suits which means the total cost of Maya’s costume was Rs 10 crore. 5. Aishwarya Rai to Jodha Akbar Ashutosh Gowarikar’s film Jodhaa Akbar was a huge success. Everything, from the set to the costumes to the dialogue, was in place. Neeta Lulla was the one who designed the elaborate outfits for Aishwarya Rai as Jodha. The magnificent sets made Aishwarya a true Mughal queen. The price of each outfit she wore was around Rs 2 Lakhs.

