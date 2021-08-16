Man arrested after Overwatch and Halo voice actor was murdered in Brazil





A man has been arrested by Brazilian police on suspicion of murdering Christiane Louise, a Brazilian voice actor whose career has included roles such as Mercy in Overwatch and Cortana in Halo. Christiane Louise was 49 years old and her death was announced on August 6 by her fellow actor Mrio Tupinamb Filho on Instagram. An automatic text translation of the image reads: “It is with a bleeding soul that I announce the departure of Christiane Louise. I love you forever, Zinha.” Christiane Louise has been a voice actor and voice actor since 1994 and, in addition to numerous on-screen roles, was the Portuguese voice actor for Mercy in Overwatch, Cortana in Halo, Sivir in League of Legends, Bayonetta and dozens of other roles. Dublapedia Brasil, a site dedicated to voice dubbing, posted the following tribute show featuring some of his most famous roles. Christiane Louise ★ 1971 ✟ 2021 What a difficult year, you see? It’s one shot after another! Rest in peace, Chris! pic.twitter.com/MiOb4Z8KUyAugust 6, 2021 See more The suspect is Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, 27, who was arrested on Friday August 13 by Brazilian detectives. He was charged with the murder of Christiane Louise on July 22 in his apartment in southern Rio. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds. According to a report in the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Leandro Costa, the lead investigator, explained that Christiane Louise usually lived alone but had taken in Pedro Paulo in the weeks leading up to his death. Asked about her disappearance, her killer first claimed that he had not spoken to her since June 17 and that she had gone to Mangaratiba, another neighborhood in Rio, with a boyfriend, and that she would be absent for 15 days. During further questioning, Pedro Paulo confessed to the murder, while claiming that he was acting in self-defense because Christiane Louise was “possessed by the devil”. Authorities further allege that the killer was assisted by his mother, Eliane Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, and another as yet unidentified accomplice, to hide the body on Grumari beach. The accused’s mother is still at large. Fans of Christiane Louise’s work and the games she played in have been post tributes, the most frequent being Mercy’s cry during the resurrection of her comrades: “Heroes never die”. Among the figures in the gaming industry who paid tribute to him was former Bungie Frank O’Conner. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends – and our shared sadness with the millions of fans who have connected to so many games and media through his talent and abilities.August 13, 2021 See more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/au/man-arrested-after-overwatch-and-halo-voice-actor-murdered-in-brazil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos