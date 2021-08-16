Dubai model hopes for Bollywood success – News





Dubai-based model Charmee Zaveri, most recently seen in the locally shot clip Hold my Kamariya, recount City timetables she is “eager to take a head start in the world of theater”. Charmee who was “born and raised” in Dubai, has been part of several video clips shot in the city, such as Aankhein Meri, G-Wagon, Haasyan Ch Jaan, and gal man lay; she was also the brand ambassador for the T10 Maratha Arabians cricket league team. Charmee, who hopes to get a suitable Bollywood opportunity soon, told us about Dubai’s popularity as a location for filming music videos. “I have made several music videos in Punjabi, as well as a few songs in Hindi. All videos have been shot in Dubai so far; most Indian artists prefer to come here and tour as it is definitely one of the best places and has a diverse range of venues. We shot in the desert a few times, under the Burj Khalifa which is the most iconic place, the Meydan Bridge, Old Dubai (Bastakiya), Al Bahar Downtown Souk and more. Calling herself a ‘child of Dubai’, Charmee reveals that she studied at Dubai Gem Private School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Wollongong University in Dubai, after which she ‘started with a makeup photoshoot that led to my entry into the modeling and theater world. “ She says the experience of becoming a brand ambassador for Maratha Arabians was “exhilarating”. “The owners of the team approached me with the offer; I was honored to be a part of it. I had the chance to meet so many people and learn more about the industry. I performed on stage in the stadium in front of a massive audience of 15,000, which was a unique experience and one of my most treasured and memorable events. Charmee expresses the hope of being part of both educational and entertaining films, and admits that her idol is model-turned-actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “If something suitable comes my way, I am open to entering the industry. I like films that can get a message across and entertain audiences at the same time. I also like romantic movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Devdas and most of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. Aishwarya has been my favorite actress and someone I consider to be an inspiration. She is multi-talented and the epitome of elegance and grace. “DUBAI A MON COEUR” What are Charmee’s favorite things to do in Dubai? “Dubai is my home and I love everything about it. I grew up here and have spent my whole life in this beautiful place. The best part about Dubai is that it literally has it all. You name it and Dubai has it! I love shopping at Dubai Mall, visiting new scenic places and vacationing in the middle of the desert, as well as activities like skydiving, ziplining because I am an adrenaline junkie and I love the adventure. So overall Dubai has my heart and it will always be my special place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/citytimes/in-the-city/dubai-model-hopes-for-bollywood-success The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos