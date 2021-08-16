Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Fly To Russia For Tiger 3 Filming

Bombay: Superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif travel to Russia on August 18 to shoot the international part of the spy thriller “Tiger 3”, which has been suspended due to the pandemic.

The grueling 45-day program is packed with action sequences and will see Salman and Katrina film in at least 5 international destinations, including Austria and Turkey.

Given the pandemic, YRF chief Aditya Chopra is piloting the cast and crew via a jumbo charter.

“YRF charters everyone, including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, all the cast and crew for this intense international stage that will see the crew make spectacular filming programs! Team Tiger takes off on August 18, 2021! said a source.

The source added: “The management team under Maneesh have been preparing for months for this program and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot must go smoothly.”

According to the source, Salman and Katrina will first land in Russia and then head to several filming destinations like Turkey and Austria.

“Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the film’s scale despite the pandemic and they planned ‘Tiger 3’ to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this program will add a lot to the visual extravagance of the film and new action sequences will be filmed, ”the source concluded.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment in the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan starring Katrina Kaif. The first opus ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan was released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(IANS)