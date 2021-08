A look at the actor’s best roles from Sameer in Dil Chahta Hai to Sartaj in Sacred Games-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Saif Ali Khan, who is now 51, has starred in several iconic films like Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai and Ek Hasina Thi.

Actor Saif Ali Khan wowed audiences with his performances in several films. Whether Langda Tyagi in Omkara or Sartaj in Sacred games, the actor has never failed to captivate viewers. Khan made his debut in Yash Chopras’ film Parampara in 1993. From then on, he gave only stellar performances. While the beginning of his career saw a series of failures, a As the Dil Chahta Hai The star turns 51 today, August 16, here’s a look at some of her most memorable roles. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) Who can ever forget Khan as the slightly lost and confused romantic Sameer of Dil Chahta Hai? Farhan Akhtars’ directorial debut gave Khan ample opportunity to show off his comedic timing. Two decades later, the film and Sameer are still available to both audiences of all age groups. Ek Hasina Thi (2004) Khan played a delightfully dark and manipulative character, Karan Singh Rathod, who conveniently accused his girlfriend Sarika (Urmila Matondkar) of her crimes. Hum Tum (2004) Khan portrayed the cool and sophisticated Karan, a sarcastic man-child who matures during the film. This role earned him his first National Award, but also many other awards. Omkara (2006) Khan delivered a powerful performance as Langda Tyagi’s accomplice in Vishal Bharadwajs’ adaptation of Othello. In sharp contrast to the sugary, urban characters he usually plays, Khan stole the show in the film, easily eclipsing the other characters. Love Aaj Kal (2009) Khan’s dual role in the business of director Imtiaz Ali won him critical and public praise. Come on Goa is gone (2013) In one of the first horror comedies in the Hindi film industry, Khan played Boris, a Russian fake mobster with a bad dye job, who kills zombies infesting Goa. Sacred Games (2018-19) Khan playedas Sartaj Singh, a brooding and determined policeman, as he tries to solve the murder of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Tanhaji (2020) The landmark action movie saw Khan take on the role of Udaybhan Singh, the antagonist. Khan’s remarkable energy and grim performance earned him the award for Best Supporting Actor in Filmfare.

