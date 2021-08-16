Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have signed as brand ambassadors for India’s largest fit tech company OneFitPlus: Bollywood News





OneFitPlus, India’s Largest Fit Tech Company, Offers Connected Fitness Equipment Such As Treadmills, Indoor Bikes And Bikes, Has Signed Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra As Its Brand Ambassadors . Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are icons of youth fitness and have built their place in Bollywood through their talent, courage, determination and thoroughness. In an industry where technology and services are weak, OneFitPlus has taken the leading position with more than 150,000 customers in providing active pan-Indian after-sales service, connected games and connected personal trainers where customers through India can compete against each other in real time using their RPM Fitness or Fitkit treadmill or their Spin bikes. Mohit Mathur, Founder and CEO of OneFitPlus, says that at OneFitPlus, we are committed to our message of Make Fitness Fun. Exercise must be enjoyed for it to become sustainable. Sidharth and Kiara have shown remarkable perseverance, discipline and courage in their fitness journeys, as have their professional trajectories. They take the time necessary to be at their peak, physically and mentally. We share the same values ​​and see a long and fulfilling partnership taking shape with Kiara and Sid – helping and training India to get in shape. Brand Ambassadors will promote OneFitPlus personal fitness programs and the full line of exercise equipment on digital platforms. The new partnership adds to the brand’s vision to take the stress out of exercise and help people achieve their fitness goals in a fun, easy and accessible way. Actress Kiara Advani says fitness for me isn’t just about looking good on the outside, it’s about how I feel on the inside. The pandemic kept us all at home for over a year and having a home fitness friend in OneFitPlus got me excited. Given our busy schedules, having the choice to exercise when you want and convert it to play to make it more engaging is all it took for me to partner with OneFitPlus . Actor Sidharth Malhotra said: “It is very exciting to be associated with a pioneer in fit technology such as OneFitPlus. Fitness for me is imperative and I religiously follow a routine. Sweating for me is a must every day and I think OneFitPlus has found a great way to make fitness fun for everyone. “ OneFitPlus was launched in 2017 and offers services in all areas of fitness and wellness. Smart home fitness equipment, live lessons, fitness game apps supporting the direct training needs to nutrition experts. The OneFitPlus application has more than 1.5 lakh of users and 85,000 downloads on its health applications. Read also: Kiara Advani gives insight into her filming experience for Shershaah, says she would have been a child psychiatrist if not an actress BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

