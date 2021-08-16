Veteran actor Udo Kier talks Swan Song

Udo Kier is a veteran character actor who has worked for half a century. His latest film, Swan Song, finds him in collaboration with director Todd Stephens and as an elderly former barber known as Mr. Pat. Kier recently told us about his work on the film.

Moviefone: Could you talk about how you became Mr. Pat for this movie?

Udo Kier: I received a script from Todd Stephens, and I really liked the script. And then I said, “Okay, I want to meet you” because I wanted to see if we had the same ideas. And he came and it was a beautiful afternoon. I live in Palm Springs. So he came to Palm Springs. And so I liked. And he agreed on certain terms that I’m not going to exaggerate and that I don’t want to act. I mean, an actor is an actor, but I didn’t want people to feel like I was “playing”. And then I went to Sandusky and wanted to live two days in my retreat room without a camera before the movie started, because I wanted to feel everything and stand by the window, look up, but before someone tell me what to do.

And was it good. Then we started to shoot and I said, “Please I would like to shoot as much as possible in chronological order”, which we did. And I was sitting there folding my towels so that time would pass. And then my only friend was a woman in a wheelchair, who doesn’t speak at all. And this is the first time that I touch her hair and give her a cigarette. And then I went to Sandusky and I said, “I don’t want to see the cemetery. I don’t want to see the stone, with my name on it,” before the camera worked. I looked at the names of the others, then saw Todd wave a little. And I walked in, and I saw the stone, the gravestone, for the first time. And also my name and that’s what we called it and my feelings, because of what you saw and all that.

I worked for years with Lars Von Trier and his favorite line is “Don’t act”. And he says that even when we did “Dogville” with Lauren Bacall, Ben Gazzara, James Caan, Nicole Kidman, he said to all of us, “Don’t play”. And he’s a friend of mine, of course because we’ve made 10 films together. And so I didn’t want to play in a story.

I had a great time, and I don’t know if you’ve been to Sandusky, it’s a street, at the end is the water where people take the ferry to the amusement park. And the whole street became the backdrop. There was on the right, it was the woman who gave me the costume, on the left, it was the cinema where I opened the film, Pat is back.

But there was no star system. There were people in 18 days making a movie, which was, of course, Todd Stephens’ dream because he lived there and had known Mr. Pat. And I talked to his friends, and they told me how he smokes with his hand like that. How he walked, how he made small movements. And I said, “Really? Wow!” and I did.

And then of course the music, my God, that scene in the wheelchair, all the cars behind me and the music, “I did it my way”, I mean what better? But Todd didn’t tell me that a chandelier on my head was going to light up. And then when we did the scene, all of a sudden, I said, “Wow, all the electricity around my neck and everywhere. That’s it, that’s why it’s called ‘Swan Song ‘? ” And he fell, of course. And of course in the hospital the first thing I do is watch my green suit is there. And I love that line in the elevator, “I’m late for my funeral.”

MF: Over the years that you have worked as a movie actor, as technology has changed and the business has changed, how has that affected what you do and your job?

Kier: Okay, I’m adapting. I mean, that was when I made movies 50 years ago, there was no monitor, there were no actors watching what they just did, what I don’t, even today.

MF: Did you have any other choices for this pantsuit, or did you have to pick the one that really made your eyes pop?

Kier: No, the costumed woman, she is very good. And I’m in every movie, I work very, very close to the costume because I you have to wear it. And then it is my character and my person. And to me, it was basically clear that I said, when I saw the green suit, that I will wear it, and that’s fine with me. And I said, “This is the only costume I want to wear until I die.” And I did.

MF: There’s a moment right at the start of the movie, you see Mr. Pat on stage in a fur coat, saying “I’m back”. And then he wakes up, and am I misinterpreting that there is almost a look of disappointment on his face waking up in a nursing home?

Kier: No, the scene in that theater was not in the script. And I wanted it because I remember seeing many years ago, Liberace in Las Vegas, and Liberace come to the public and held out all his rings, diamonds, and he went to the public like that, [holding his hands out] and then he said, “You paid for it!” I will never forget him. So I told Todd, because this theater where it happened was actually our costume place. So I said, “I want to pull that curtain out and say, ‘Hello, I’m back. I am Mr. Pat. ‘ So we did. And I said, “You know, if you don’t like it, you can throw it away.” But the editors liked it and just thought it was a big opening moment before I opened my eyes. Because I remember the theater and Mr. Pat.

MF: How heavy was the chandelier on your head?

Kier: Not heavy. And I concentrated, singing, “I’m around, I see you kissing her. No, no, no.” It was kind of like, if you focus you can put a lot more weight on your head than when you would normally say, “Oh no, that’s too heavy.”