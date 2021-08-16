Live Nation, AEG’s New COVID Guidelines Will Affect Major Northeast Ohio Venues





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vaccines will be your return ticket to shows. These words from Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino will become a reality this fall in Cleveland and across the country. Over the weekend, the country’s largest live entertainment company announcement All artists, team members and fans will need to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend concerts in Live Nation venues and festivals starting October 4. AEG Presents, the country’s second-largest event promoter, implemented a similar policy last week, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours to attend concerts and other events across the board. its sites from October 1. The move comes on the heels of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads across the United States, AEG said in a statement last week. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for eligible unvaccinated ticket holders and staff to achieve fully immunized status if they choose to do so. For northeast Ohio, it’s A LOT of gigs. Live Nation hosts shows at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion in Nautica, and House of Blues, as well as select concerts at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Meanwhile, AEG operates the Agora, one of Cleveland’s most historic concert halls. The October 4 start date for the Live Nations policy will only affect a handful of outdoor concerts at the Blossom and Jacobs Pavilion. However, artists like Dead & Company and Maroon 5 have already announced similar security protocols for their concerts this summer. Clevelands House of Blues, meanwhile, already has over 30 concerts scheduled from October through the end of the year. Likewise, the Agora will host more than 40 live events during the same period. Local concert venues such as Beachland Ballroom, Grog Shop, and Happy Dog have yet to implement a similar policy. However, sources tell Cleveland.com that the site owners met last week to discuss such a possibility.

