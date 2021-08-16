Creator and star of Unforgotten in the season 4 and season 5 finale

Go behind the scenes of Unforgettable Shocking Season 4 finale with writer / creator Chris Lang and star Sanjeev Bhaskar. In their own words, find out what they had to say about the dramatic changes and moving story of the final two episodes of Season 4. Plus, find out what Lang has in mind for Season 5! [Note: Contains significant Season 4 spoilers]

Losing Cassie Chris Lang: I think nobody expected it [Cassie’s death]. It was the right thing to do, completely organically just for the story, but it’s still like real life and real death, it doesn’t matter if it’s someone’s time you don’t want that it happens. [The decision to have Cassie die] was a process that happened somewhere towards the end of series three and before we started writing series four. I had lunch with Nicola [Walker, the actress playing Cassie] and we discussed the plan, what we both wanted. She’s like Meshe doesn’t want to stand still and is talking about how maybe the third series should be her last. I said, “Well, let me write you a proper story,” and we agreed that the fourth series would be his last, because we didn’t want to get complacent or get stuck. And that shakes everything up. I remember reading Vince Gilligan from breaking Bad saying that he often used to write himself in corners that seemed impossible to get out of the character, and he said he found this to be one of the ways that best stimulated his imagination and made him write brilliant material. I think there is something there. So writing your lead is a big challenge there to move forward, but it’s a really good challenge. And I’m writing Series Five now, and I’m really, really enjoying the process of destruction and rebirth, if you will.

Filming the hospital scene Sanjeev Bhaskar: [Finding out about Cassie’s death] was a series of traumatic moments. I think it was Nicola who first told me that she had had a conversation and that it was going to happen. It was quite traumatic to hear. Then I read it in the scripts, and this was quite traumatic. Then we had to shoot the scenes and our shooting was interrupted by the COVID-19 lockouts. So we did the Cassie scenes in the hospital before the first confinement. On the set I realized this was my first time meeting Peter Egan [Cassie’s father, Martin Hughes] and Jassa Ahuwalia [Cassie’s son, Peter Stuart] in a scene. As Nicola was in bed, we had to come in individually to do our scenes. So we were all sitting in that green room and the weird thing was it felt like we were in a real hospital, we were sitting talking, “Hey, when do you remember? “Do you remember the first day you were on set?” It was this weird, weird thing of energy mimicking the scenes we don’t see between them. The whole show was tough, knowing what was to come, but the scenes Nicola and I both dreaded were the ones with her in the hospital. There was an interesting moment, I hope she doesn’t mind that I say that during the scene I have with her in the hospital. There is no dialogue between us. But when I came in to do the scene and I sat there, and they were setting the lights up, she turned to me and said, “I’m so glad you’re here. It’s been so horrible to do, people coming in to talk about your character and you can’t respond. I mean, you just gotta listen to it. But I knew when you walked in, to have a connection with you, that I could breathe and I could tell you. Which, again, is, I guess, an illustration of our relationship.

Praise Chris Lang: As soon as COVID-19 hit and we locked ourselves in, and I knew we had four weeks left and that big funeral scene with a hundred people in a church, that was almost the first thing I did. thought. I thought, “No matter when we go back, it’s going to be a problem.” No one will ever want to do that. And the solution came to me very quickly. I thought, “Actually, it’s really just him and her, and it should really only be him and her. If you had done it in the church, you would have looked at his father and his son and all his fellow officers and all the other mourners, and the church, and all these other things, but actually just follow him after. the hospital, and in the car to the grave, he became incredibly stylish. We weren’t sure if this would work until we recorded the appropriate dialogue. But when Sanjeev walked into the ADR studio, as soon as he started reading it, I just felt, “Oh yeah, that’s gonna be awesome.” Sanjeev Bhaskar: We shot the hospital scenes and then because of COVID-19 we shot the very last scene putting the flowers on Cassie’s graves six months later. Then in January of this year [2021], in a small sound studio, I recorded the eulogy which is played in the background. So it was this incredibly disjointed and weird thing to tie these experiences together. And recording the eulogy was terrifying, because you have to have the right tone for the show. No matter what I was feeling, I had to be able to express it. It was absolutely Sunny talking about Cassie, and I was the one who felt it for Nicola. So I was terrified of getting too emotional about it or having it swallowed inside. In the end, no matter what my face did, it was going to be a rambling voice, so the voice had to work. It’s up to the audience to decide if it worked for them or not, but I thought what was good about the end was that this last scene was all about Sunny and Cassie, not Cassie and in the world. So from a completely selfish point of view, I really liked and enjoyed it. It was cathartic to have this moment on screen. Just having that moment of me and even a dead Cassie was, I later realized, important to me. Chris Lang: [Writing the eulogy] was really emotional. It actually came quite easily because I felt like I was writing a eulogy for someone I loved and loved them a little, really. I tweaked it a bit over the next few weeks. But watching it in the rush, and then at the end, it was always hugely emotional for everyone, because we loved Cassie, we loved Nicola, and we were saying goodbye to the character and our lovely actress, and that embodiment of the spectacle. Everyone loved it every time we watched it in the multiple montages, and we all cried every time. Due to COVID-19, we couldn’t be in the studio together, so we edited Zoom and an editing platform. This is the last scene, so the titles come after, and then, because it’s Zoom, everyone’s camera comes and after all edit, they would all cry and sob, me more than anyone else. Because no matter how many times we watched it, it was killing us every time. And I knew it would do the same to the public.