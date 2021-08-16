Stephen Amell on wrestling and his new show ‘Heels’

He goes from the Arrowverse to the ring.

After an eight-year stint with Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, on the CWs Arrow (2012-2020), Stephen Amell now stars in the wrestling drama Heels.

Premiering August 15 on Starz, the series follows brothers Jack (Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) to the fictional small town of Duffy, Georgia, who inherited the professional wrestling league from their late father (called DWL). There, they play scripted matches for the locals, inhabiting larger-than-life wrestling characters as their egos clash behind the scenes.

I watched WWE grow up WWF back then. It was rightfully my favorite thing. So being able to jump into that world and make it my job was just a dream come true, Amell, 40, told The Post. I was a little hesitant to come back into something on TV as a frontman of a show after eight years of hard work on Arrow. But it was too great an opportunity to refuse.

In Heels, older brother Jack, whose heel (a villain in the wrestling world) tries to keep the DWL afloat and manage his entire promotion while juggling his daily job as a lawn mower salesman and his family life: his wife, Staci (Alison Luff) and his son, Thomas (Roxton Garcia). Meanwhile, the brash Ace tries to harness his talent to get out of his hometown to greener pastures.

Stephen Amell as Jack (left) and Alexander Ludwig as his brother Ace prepare to wrestle in flashy outfits. Quantrell Colbert

Amell, who grew up in Toronto, is not just a fan of the sport. He is experienced, having appeared on the WWE Raw program in 2015 and in Ring of Honor (2017) between Arrow seasons.

Because of the connection I had with pro wrestling, since I got to do stuff with WWE and AEW, [Heels wanted] me. When I did previous stuff with pro wrestling, I pretended the best I could, he said. Because I didn’t have a lot of time. I was doing other stuff. I had just made appearances in cameo matches and things of that nature. It was really important for me this time to spend as much time as possible on the fundamentals. Hit the ropes, walk, hit. This is what I focused on.

Stephen Amell as Jack annoys the crowd in his “Heels” character. Quantrell Colbert

Although he was not a novice, Amell was seriously injured during the filming.

I made a movement called Coast to Coast. I got it on the first try, things were going well, but I couldn’t help myself. I wanted a second stab. But, I passed it and landed straight up and down and suffered a compression fracture on my vertebrae. I’m doing well.

Stephen Amell as Jack in the middle of the fight on “Heels”. Quantrell Colbert

Aside from their mutual interest in wrestling, Amell has stated that he is linked to his character because Jack has flaws and makes mistakes.

From the first episode, he’s faced with a decision about his brother and what to do in the ring, and he’s a little freaked out about losing Ace. [if Ace leaves]. Ace is such an integral part of DW, and Jack doesn’t do the right thing. It sort of pulls ad-k move. This is the most interesting part for me. I like characters that are imperfect and don’t always make the right choice.

Stephen Amell as Jack and Mary McCormack as Willie Day in “Heels”. Quantrell Colbert

His time on Arrow changed it and prepared it for the heels, Amell said.

Being in a series for eight years, in addition to improving myself as an actor, I have become much calmer, more mature, more patient and better at recognizing what my stage partner needs from me. I am able to control myself instead of going 100 miles an hour all the time. All of these things, I have to put them into Heels.

You learn these lessons, but it’s only when you step away from a project and embark on something new that you really feel like you can implement them.