Here’s who won season 3, recap of the past week





After more than a month of “heartbreak, connection and everything in between,” Love Island capped off Season 3 by crowning one of the remaining four-couple villas as the 2021 winners of the reality show. On Sunday night, viewers voted Olivia Kaiser, a 29-year-old cosmetologist in Scottsdale, and Korey Gandy, a 28-year-old car rental agent from Virginia Beach, as their favorite couple. Kaiser and Gandy, who were both contestants on Day 1 and who recently paired up in Episode 23, won $ 50,000 each. “I choose you, it’s always been you, and that’s just the beginning,” Olivia told Korey before “America’s favorite couple” was revealed. The couple from episode 2, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, came in second. Before the winners were announced, the final week of Love Island was devoted to casting doubt on the villa’s most stable couple to escalate the drama ahead of the August 15 finale. From final elimination to meeting families and continuing luxurious dating, here’s what happened in week 6, in episodes 25-28. Recap of week 5:Josh and Shannon have left “Love Island”; Cinco and Cashay reunite Olivia and Korey were sent to the Hideaway After bidding farewell to Elly Steffen and K-Ci Maultsby, the Islanders learned on the exclusive Too Spicy for TV episode on Monday August 9 that the Hideaway is open for a couple to spend uninterrupted time despite being filmed. in a separate room. New couple Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser, who teamed up during the episode 23 recoupling, were elated when their friends voted to send them upstairs for an intimate moment alone. In my wildest dreams, I never thought this would happen, Korey said in a confessional. (We) can finally sleep away from the other 20 people in the room. Love Island cast find out what America thinks of them The next day, the couples were allowed to take a peek at what was going on outside the Hawaiian villa during the Dirty Laundry challenge in Episode 25. They were shown a selection of opinions from social media users on the show’s developments and tasked with guessing which Islanders they thought the posts were referring to. This will be the first time I hear what America asks us about, Kyra said of her relationship with Will. Here are some of the highlights of the challenge: André Brunelli was called the Villa Tupperware because he’s there to keep the leftovers.

Jeremy Hershberg called all the women he partnered with as Love Island Grim Reaper and ended up leaving.

Olivia has been accused of acting like she loves Korey.

Kyra forgave Will too quickly for being interested in Flo Mueller during Casa Amor. This sparked a chain of events for Kyra as she began to doubt her partner: maybe he didn’t tell me all the details, she said in a confessional. Exclusive:Here’s why so many Arizonans are on reality TV shows I think Will will break his heart Naturally, Kyra was shaken up after another person, even an anonymous stranger, questioned what happened between her and Will after Love of the house. Will, however, was on the defensive. He told Kyra that America doesn’t know the deep things they discussed in their nightly pillow talks. I told him 100% everything that had happened with Flo, he told Andre. Kyra always showed some confidence in her partner from day two, telling Will that I had moved so long ago. Behind closed doors, his friends weren’t so optimistic. Kyra gets lost in another guy, Olivia told Trina Njoroge. She needs a wake-up call, and I think you and I need to give this to her. I don’t want to break her heart or feel like she needs to lose faith, Trina said. I’m not for them to be together because I think Will is going to break his heart. The duo then expressed those concerns to Kyra, who was open to what they call the flags they saw in Will, but said she felt the pressure of all the backlash from what some saw as infidelity on the part of Wills. I don’t know if he really wants, like, a relationship, says Olivia. More on Olivia:What we know about the Scottsdale cosmetologist The Kyras family has doubts In Episode 26, Kyra finally answered her doubts with Will himself. When asked if he was looking for something serious, he answered 100%. But there’s no need to rush anything, he said, repeating the hesitation he expressed. during their meeting with episode 24 on labeling their relationship. When island families began to appear in video chats on a big screen TV, Kyra and Will finally met their parents and siblings. Will told his family that Kyra was super positive and non-toxic, adding that he was excited to take her to Colombia. Kyras’ conversation alone with his parents and sister did not go so well. Her father expressed having doubts about her participation in the series before finally deciding that they should support her. Then he dropped a bomb that caused his daughter to hide in a corner and sob into her hands: he wasn’t sure Will was all-in on Kyra. How did the islanders family reunion go? Each islander was allowed to speak alone with their family members before introducing their partners in swimsuits to their parents, grandparents, aunts and children. Trina shared the lesson her Love Island experience taught her: I don’t have to be with a man to be happy, she said. After introducing them to Andre, his mother and 5-year-old daughter appeared on screen and expressed their love and pride. Every meeting went well and Olivia also shared the growth she experienced in the villa with her mother. I always knew I wasn’t broken, but I never felt I wasn’t. My mind and heart just didn’t align. My mind knew I wasn’t broken; I’m stronger than that, said Olivia. I put these barriers, and I deserve it. For once, I feel like I am. “Bachelorette”:Mike P. describes what really happened during the filming Islanders felt each other’s dirty laundry to determine their attraction The fallout from Kyras’ conversations with his friends and family about his relationship with Will continued in Episode 27 when the Islanders participated in a couples therapy challenge. The day started with each person soaking up a sweat in a provided outfit during a workout. The clothes were anonymized and passed on to islanders of the opposite sex to determine which pheromones appealed to them the most. Supposedly, most of the islanders chose the people they were matched with, with the exception of Korey and Alana, who chose sweaty clothes for themselves. The next challenge sent each couple into a room to question each other as their friends watched on a screen in real time. In other iterations of the show, this involved a lie detector. This time, they were asked to use their own judgment to determine if someone was lying when answering questions, which ranged from sleep farts to bigger relationship fears. The fun and games had to end at some point, and that moment came when all five couples learned that only four would advance to the final. After much deliberation, each couple voted for Trina and Andre as the least compatible couple, sending home another Day 1 candidate. Will and Kyra become official As the summer of “Love Island” drew to a close, the islanders spent their final days discussing what their life would be like outside the villa and being rewarded with extravagant dates for their persistence over the course. for the past six weeks. In Episode 28, Korey and Olivia got an afternoon helicopter date and Kyra and Will took off on a yacht. In the evening, Bailey and Jeremy watched fire dancers, and Charlie and Alana attended a hula dance performance. Korey and Olivia have had the “happiest day of my life”, while Will and Kyra have reached a milestone together. Will apologized for what had happened at Casa Amor and reiterated that he wanted to get their partnership out of the villa relationship label and everything. “I was a little scared of the engagement before, but Kyra made me so secure,” Will said before the date. In Episode 29, Olivia and Korey’s luck continued when they received their second invitation to the Hideaway after winning the “Race to the Altar” challenge. Olivia revealed to Korey that he was “shaping and healing a part of me that was broken.” Contact the reporter at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @kimirobinand Instagram @ReporterKiMi. Support local journalism. 