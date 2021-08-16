Debra Winger quits ‘A League of the Own’ after Marshall chooses Madonna





DebraWingerset the record straight on why she quit her lead role in the director Penny marshall beloved 1992 baseball movie, “A league of its own.” Oscar-winning double actress Winger, 66, said The British Daily Telegraph she opposed Madonna‘s casting because it made the project “an Elvis movie” and was not what she signed up for. Madonna, now 63, was chosen to play center Mae Mordabito in the history of the first professional league in women’s baseball. “The studio agreed with me because it was the only time I ever received a payment or a game on my contract,” Winger said. “In other words, I got my salary even though I didn’t play, and it’s very difficult to get in court.” Geena Davis:Actress Unveils Secrets of “League of Their Own” on Film’s 25th Anniversary In one of her most famous roles, Geena Davis took over from Winger as wide receiver Dottie Hinson, the heart of “League”. The sports-drama comedy stars Lori Petty as pitcher Kit Keller, Rosie O’Donnell as Doris Murphy and Tom Hanks as manager Jimmy Dugan. Winger said she was ultimately appalled atthe film. In his opinion, the storydid not properly honor the original and real players. “As entertaining as it is (the final movie), you don’t go off saying ‘Wow, those women did that.’ You kind of say ‘Is that true?’ “said Winger. Winger, who trained with the Chicago Cubs for three months for the role, said the cast didn’t train long enough to look convincing while playing onscreen baseball, at the except Petty and Davis who “did well,” she admits. “I certainly don’t blame any of them,” Winger said. “A League of Their Own” made history as the first female-directed film to gross $ 100 million at the box office and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2012. Marshall, who died in 2018, said she had considered Demi Moore for the lead role, but Moore was pregnant at the time. Davis said UNITED STATES TODAY in 2017 that she also wondered about the casting of Madonna before the shooting. “It was Madonna. We were wondering if we were going to be able to talk to her. Was she going to have an entourage? Were they going to put up walls around her where she is standing?” Davis remembers feeling the “Material Girl” co-star. Ultimately, Madonna was a team player who trained hard and insisted on sliding headfirst into the bases. “It was painful. But she was so much at stake. She was a horse rider,” Davis said. As for Madonna’s ultimate performance? Winger was a little less direct in his interview critiques. “I think (her) acting career spoke for itself,” Winger said of Madonna.

