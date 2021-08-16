Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him





Depp, who was also one of the film’s producers, portrayed real-life photographer W. Eugene Smith, whose work with Life magazine documented the mercury poisoning of Japanese villagers in the early 1970s.

The star has recently reflected on his life – he sued after The Sun called him a “wife beater” in an article about the abuse allegations of his ex-wife Amber Heard which he denied – juxtaposed both with Japanese villagers who had been poisoned and those who suffered from Covid-19.

“It’s like getting scratched by a kitten,” Depp said of his experience. “Relatively.”

He also reflected on the fact that the film wouldn’t be released in the US or UK, which he and director Andrew Levitas seem to blame, in part, on Depp’s personal life. He said of the villagers portrayed in his film “We looked these people in the eye and promised that we would not be exploiters.” “That the film would be respectful,” Depp said. “I believe we have respected our end of the bargain, but those who arrived later should respect theirs as well.” He also referred to the “Hollywood boycott of, uh, me.” “A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation for the last few years? he said “But, you know, I’m heading to where I need to go to do all of this … To shine a light on it.” Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015 after dating for several years. They separated the following year in what became a controversial months-long breakup with allegations of bad behavior on the part of both parties before their divorce was finally settled. Depp has always denied abusing Heard and has filed a $ 50 million libel claim against her, which is currently making its way to court.

