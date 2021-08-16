Magnolia Network renews Series 9, sets expanded fall roster – The Hollywood Reporter





A month after its highly anticipated launch, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network are solidifying their roster for the fall and beyond. Magnolia Network has distributed season two renewals for eight of its original series: Family Dinner, First Fixer, Homegrown, Inn the Works, The Lost Kitchen, Point of View: A Designer Profile, Restoration Road With Clint Harp and super dad. Flagship series Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines was also picked up for a fourth and fifth season, with a likely launch later this year. Additionally, Magnolia Network has selected three new titles that will launch on the Discovery + platform in the fall: The Katie Button Project with four-time James Beard Award winner Katie Button, An american story and In with the old one. The trio bolster a fall roster that also includes previously announced unscripted offerings including Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry, The established house (formerly known as Jean Stoffer Conception) and Make it modern with Brooke and Brice. “Following a successful July 15 launch on Discovery +, we are delighted to announce the renewal of nine Magnolia Network originals in addition to three new titles slated for release later this year,” said Allison Page, President world of magnolia and DTC. “We are delighted to welcome these new stories and their storytellers to Magnolia Network. Whether it’s restoring abandoned homes and structures, cooking new dishes, or exploring and uncovering hidden gems across the country, these new shows and workshops celebrate experiences we can share with each other. the others – the kind of shows you can watch with your friends and family! In preparation since late 2018, the Gains resumed their first series for Magnolia Network in October 2019. The official launch of the Magnolia Network on Discovery + has been delayed as the pandemic has forced production of lifestyle shows to close. Magnolia Network was available on Discovery + on the latter platform’s debut in January, with a sizable list of originals unveiled in July. The linear launch is slated for January 2022, when the DIY Network will be renamed Magnolia Network. Here’s a full list of Magnolia Network’s Fall Slate, along with the premiere dates: Rebuilding Hope: The Children of September 11 – new documentary premieres September 7 Four families with children born after their father died on September 11 share their stories of bravery and inspiration. They also reflect on how they’ve rebuilt hope for their future and come of age over the past 20 years.

Make it modern with Brooke and Brice – new series premieres September 10 Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam reversed the storyline on traditional home improvement roles, with Brooke as builder and Brice as designer. As more clients search for their jobs, they are taking a leap of faith to start a home improvement business.

– An american story – new series premieres September 24 This inspiring anthology series celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America and reveals the inspiring stories they have to share.

– In with the old one – new series premiering October 1 Designers, builders and enthusiasts of old homes in America’s small and large cities are reinventing and transforming abandoned structures, preserving their historic integrity while giving them a new purpose.

– Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry – new series premieres October 29 Artist Helen Dealtry provides insight into her creative process in this series of studio paintings, sharing instructions for her original creations from start to finish.

– The established house (fka Jean Stoffer Design) – new series premieres november 19 Designer Jean Stoffer is undertaking some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.

– The Katie Button Project (Weight) – new series to discover this fall Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

– Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines – First seasons 4 and 5 Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she comes back to them again and again.

– Family dinner – Season 2 premiere Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are influence what we eat and how we eat.

– First Fixer – Season 2 Premiere First-time renovators take their home improvement dreams into their own hands and experience the risks and rewards that come with trying something new.

House – Season 2 premiere Atlanta farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful, functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

– In the works – Season 2 premiere After her epic renovation in Big Bear, Calif., Lindsey Kurowski is back and ready to go even further. Joined by a few new faces, Lindsey will seek to bring back the historic Springs Inn located in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. With a keen eye for design, her competent team and a little luck, she will make this sleepy inn a vacationer’s dream.

– The lost kitchen – Season 2 premiere Erin French followed her passion and opened a restaurant in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. Travelers from all over the world gather at The Lost Kitchen to enjoy Erin’s locally inspired menu.

– Point of view: a designer profile – Season 2 premiere Giving a hidden look into the minds of interior designers, this anthology series introduces us to their creative processes and presents the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.

– The Restoration Route with Clint Harp – Season 2 premiere Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historic structures across the country in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their future.

– super dad – Season 2 premiere Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn outrageous dreams of their children’s backyard into playful realities.

