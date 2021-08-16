Chinese-Canadian pop star suspected of rape

BEIJING Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu | was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case that followed an accusation the singer had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sex .

The Chaoyang District Attorney’s Office in Beijing said in a one-sentence statement that Wu’s arrest was formally approved, but gave no details of the charges against him.

Wu, 30, earlier denied a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her while she was drunk. The accusation sparked a wave of sympathetic comments online for the teenager and criticism from Wu.

The teenager said seven women contacted her to tell her that the former member of Korean boy group EXO seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18, but gave no indication whether they were younger than China’s consent age of 14.

Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, has denied having sex with partners under the age of 14.

Wu was arrested on August 1 while police were investigating online comments that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement at the time. .

Wu grew up in Guangzhou, China and Vancouver, British Columbia. Police said he was a Canadian citizen.

The teenager made her accusations public on social media and later in an interview with internet portal NetEase. A day after this interview appeared, at least 10 brands, including Porsche and Louis Vuitton, broke their approval and other deals with Wu.