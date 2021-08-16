Angela Bassett, focus on what you can accomplish this year

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Cameron Monaghan, 28; Steve Carell, 59; Angela Bassett, 63; Madone, 63 years old.

Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can accomplish this year and put your muscle power to work for you. A physical display will far exceed speech about your intentions. You can learn a lot if you are aware of what has worked well for you in the past. Make home and family your preferences and open up to those around you about your long-term plans. Your numbers are 8, 17, 22, 24, 31, 37, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t be fooled by what you hear. Take the time to trace the information back to its original source and question its validity before revealing your opinion. Spend more time on personal gain, updating your appearance and romance. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional spending will not relieve stress or help depression. Tidy up your portfolio and focus on collecting facts that will help you decide how best to use your skills. Keep up to date with current trends. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get a pass if someone tries to start an argument. The less you say, the more you do, it will make the difference between success and failure. Focus on what’s important and keep moving forward. Personal improvements and love are favored. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a unique way to get things done on time. Changing things a bit to suit your current situation will encourage you to be productive. Stay focused, no matter what others are doing or saying. Don’t let your emotions get the best of you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Pick up a pass if you don’t feel passionate about a proposal someone offers. Be confident in your ability to do your own thing and make improvements to whatever is missing in your life. Don’t stop until you are happy with what you are doing. 5 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Emotional issues will intensify if you don’t keep your opinions to yourself. It will take patience and keeping busy will help you avoid an altercation. Think about things and be prepared to compromise and show respect to those who think differently. 2 stars

BALANCE (September 23-October 22): Look for options. Don’t settle for less than you want. An exciting opportunity will present itself when you least expect it. Sort through emotional transformations and focus on what makes you happy and on whom. Romance is privileged. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Avoid any drama that is going on around you. Focus on something you are passionate about and work on your own if possible. Tidy up the details and refuse to let your emotions seep into your ability to get things done on time. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Say less and listen more. Think before you share your intentions. Protect what you have and keep your plans a secret. Interference from manipulative individuals will lead to anger and deadlock that will not help you achieve your goal. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Gather information and you will discover something that interests you. Make changes at home that will improve your home life and your relationships with loved ones. Think outside the box and you will get financial gain. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let uncertainty be your downfall. Let your intuition be the guide when it comes to financial and health matters, not your emotions. A partnership will not go as planned. Don’t trust someone you don’t know well. 4 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): You’ll be pitching in for someone who is critical or doesn’t understand what you’re trying to accomplish. Have patience, but don’t give up on what you want to do for the sake of someone who is unreasonable. Go forward on your own. 2 stars

Baby birthday: You are innovative, charming and sensitive. You are precise and ambitious.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go looking for gold.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.