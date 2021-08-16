When Hollywood needs a motorcycle, they call Justin Kell

Have you ever watched a movie and found your eyes drawn not to the actors, but to an amazing motorcycle? If so, there’s a good chance Justin Kell and his Glory Motor Works workshop had something to do with his getting there.

People ask me all the time how I started, and I don’t really have a good answer, Kell said over the phone from her workspace on the West Coast. I opened a store that had a lot of cool vintage bikes and people just started calling me to rent them for their movies. I quickly found out that they also needed help with maintenance, instructions, and even getting them on set. That was 15 years ago, and since then I have been brought in to help with motorcycles in the movies.

This is the case with free guy, the highly anticipated comedy based on the video game from Shawn Levy and 20th Century Fox. If you’ve seen the trailer, you might have noticed that movie star Ryan Reynolds was doing a dirty trick on a beautiful and aptly named one. Ducati Panigale Streetfighter V4. We talked to Kell about what it’s like to have one of the best concerts on the planet, as well as working on iconic properties like Indiana Jones, The matrix and Top Gun.

InsideHook: Can you share how you first connected to a Hollywood project?

Justin Kelley: One of the first concerts I was taken to was The Curious Case of Benjamin Button with David Fincher and Brad Pitt. The film was in pre-production in New Orleans, in the middle of the process, and the photo car coordinator has resigned. New car photo coordinator Tim Woods got my name from some of the talent familiar with my bikes, and he’s made it clear that he’s not thrilled to be forced to work with me. But because he needed help with those old Indian motorcycles and Triumphs that Brad was going to ride, he brought me in.

In the end, Tim and I ended up getting along incredibly well and were able to keep those old machines running smoothly. It didn’t hurt that Mr. Pitt was an excellent rider. Since then, Tim and I have completed a number of projects together. Soon after, he called me to ask if I wanted to do the next Indiana Jones movie. The answer was obviously yes, and so began a long-standing partnership.

The bike Mutt Williams rides in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is a big part of the movie. What was it like working on this?

There was a lot that went into Indiana Jones when it came to motorcycles. A product placement agreement was made and we were working with these Harley Davidson Heritage Softails. Because there was so much work to do and it was difficult to stay focused on the set, I took the bikes to where I was staying in Griffith Park to work them. Oddly enough, I found out that the young leader, Shia LeBeouf, lived right next to me, and he came in every now and again to see if he could catch a glance.

One of the distractions I had to deal with was Steven Spielbergs DP, who was a rider, and every now and then he would hang up one of the bikes when I wasn’t looking. I would be with my guys, hear one of them shoot and watch him walk past us with a middle finger up. [Laughs.] Of course, it was all clearly worth it, especially when I got to see Spielberg behind the camera and Harrison Ford stepped out in that Indy costume. Not to mention that I got to drive a Harley through the Yale College library, a scene many people remember. It was one of those experiences you can’t buy.

Tell me how you got involved with free guy with Ryan Reynolds.

My good friend Tim Woods was doing free guy in Boston and called me. Ducati has been involved from the start and I have a great relationship with the company built over the years. My first step was to give them a call and I found out that they wanted to use this film to introduce the Panigale Streetfighter V4, because at the time no one had seen it. Of course, the movie was delayed a bit, so it didn’t work out exactly as expected.

But when we were making this movie, the motorcycle didn’t really exist yet. There were a few prototypes that I was able to get my hands on luckily. As we had worked together before, they were able to entrust their machines to me. I went to Boston with our great stunt coordinator Chris OHara and our rider Dave Castillo to figure out what we were doing. The main scene we were going to do was an interior in a bank, and it’s not often that we build waterfalls inside.

This set required a huge amount of work, such as building small ramps between the steps so that the bike could climb them more easily and treating the polished metal floor. The scene shows Ryan Reynolds and Jodi Comer riding the Streetfighter together, with her on the gas tank. So that Dave could figure out how the weight would work, we took him around the parking lot with me on the gas tank, much to the effects department’s delight.

Ryan Reynolds astride a Ducati in “Free Guy” 20th century fox

It must be awesome to get your hands on vehicles before the general public even knows them. What was it like playing with that Streetfighter? And how often has it happened given the large scale projects you have done?

It was a lot of fun playing with the Ducati, and it’s a company that likes to let their machines be tested and pushed. The Streetfighter is designed for performance and those tight, precise movements. I had a blast riding it. There have been quite a few times I’ve been able to check out models before the rest of the world sees them.

I remember doing the second Avengers movie and I had five Harley Davidson LiveWires with me in Korea for a streak. I had some in my store before the majority of Harley people even knew they existed. I even had one of the software engineers who helped me program the bikes with me, so I could give them genuine feedback as I put them to the test. They also allowed us to recall some of the security features so that I could really take them to the next level which was a lot of fun.

A big part of your job is tuning the bikes, caring for them and setting them up securely. How do you feel when you have to watch a bike accident or a wreck for a scene?

People ask me how it feels to see a bike crash on camera, and I have to say it’s a bit easier when there are four more, just like it’s parked elsewhere on the set. It’s just part of the process and part of the storytelling. I’m fine with looking at a bike wreck, as long as it’s supposed to be destroyed.

Before being on the set, I am very comfortable with the bikes and I ride them to make sure they ride perfectly. But I am very aware that once on set with them, the relationship has to change. I always push the bikes to the set when we’re filming, and the crew will ask me why I’m not just riding them. If talent scratches the bike, that’s fine, it’s my job to fix it. But if I scratch it, I’m an idiot.

Have you ever had people quibble over what motorcycles are used or what they look like in a particular movie?

Not often, but I had a bit of heartbreak on the internet when the Indiana Jones movie came out, because the bikes had disc brakes which weren’t correct. Of course, these people didn’t realize the deal that was in place and that it wasn’t really up to me. I’ve learned over the years that these moments happen every now and then, but my main concern will always be the movie and the majority of the movie audiences, who have a great time and see cool stunts.

Speaking of cool stunts, you worked on Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, and I imagine the visuals are going to be crazy.

For a franchise like Matrix or Indiana Jones or Top Gun, expectations are high. So everything I do has to be high level as well. Motorcycle scenes for Matrix 4 we toured for six weeks in San Francisco and had a blast, especially because Keanu loves his bikes. Working with a talent who is familiar with motorcycles and what goes underneath is a huge advantage. This is because we can talk to them in a more specific and detailed way about how the machines work.

I can’t really say much about the details, but we were working with Ducati again, with their Scramblers. I also used this template for Venom with Tom Hardy. Of course there was also an Arch bike, which is [Keanu’s] company. I’ll be honest, not all movie stars are interested in bikes. There are many who do not care. For guys like Keanu and Tom [Cruise], there is the added benefit of being able to work with them when they are happiest. Sure, they love to make movies, but they also love motorcycles, so when it’s time to drive it’s their favorite moment while being on the set.

This brings me to Tom Cruise, who I know you’ve worked with a few times and just did Top Gun: Maverick with. I am one of those who can not wait to see this photo.

I don’t think people are ready for this Top Gun movie. The first project I did with Tom was Oversight, where they asked us to build these futuristic looking bikes that had to fold up to be brought into his living quarters. We did this, using Honda CRF450Xs and modifying them in the workshop. It was a super light four-stroke engine and made of carbon fiber. It was an amazing experience, and Tom is one of those guys who leads by example and wanted to be a part of the process.

So I was very excited to work with this same team on Top Gun: Maverick. The first film contained what could be considered the most iconic motorcycle moment on screen, when he rode the Kawasaki GPZ900R. For the new movie we worked with Kawasaki again, this time with their H2 Ninja. Fun fact, back when the first movie was released, the GPZ900R was the fastest production bike on the market, and now the H2 Ninja is. So there is a good full loop moment that only engines can notice.

I was able to accompany the stunt coordinator Casey ONeill so that all the H2 settings were correctly carried out by Kawasaki. We were on the track at 170 miles an hour on the straights. This bike is an animal, so we had to make sure it rolled perfectly. I remember when we delivered the bike to Tom he was there with director Joe Kosinski, who also did Oversight. Tom looked around the room and said, the guys are back! It was definitely the concert of a lifetime, and I was lucky enough to have a few.