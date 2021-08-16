Former WGN Producer Chases Hollywood Dream, Wins Washer and Dryer





VENICE, California Amid the coronavirus crisis, former WGN 720 AM producer Michael Heidemann packed his Chevy Malibu and moved to Hollywood without saying goodbye.

I didn’t know he was gone until he showed up on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Then I saw him dance in a 21 Pilots music video and pick a guitar in a gown on “Let’s Make A Deal”. Heidemann performed a song for host Wayne Brady and won a washer and dryer.

We met on the Venice Beach boardwalk when my storytelling tour of America was in Los Angeles. He presented himself almost unrecognizable with his long sandy blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and walked right past me. “I think the Californian blonde went to my head,” he said. We laughed.

I would never have identified Heidemann as a deserter from Chicago. I knew Heidemann in Chicago as “Michael J. Foxy”, his singer-songwriter stage name. He hosted an open mic downtown and performed concerts in cafes all over town while not booking guests for the “Steve Cochran Show” and radio hosts overnight and producing. podcasts for a less connected AM radio audience. “I thought I was living the dream, just being the radio guy during the day and playing shows on the weekends,” he said. “And then everything changed.”

Heidemann was made redundant during the restructuring of the management of WGN. He worked at a suburban radio station that didn’t last. COVID-19 closures have put the kibosh on music in town. And last summer, he regularly heard gunshots near his Streeterville apartment as civil unrest manifested itself in looting and vandalism in the city center. “It was dark times, man,” Heidemann said. “I went to bed one night and I was like, ‘Okay, big one upstairs, what am I doing? Should I keep doing this radio thing or just do n’ matter what? ‘ I packed all my stuff and gave a fuck about Chicago. I didn’t think twice. “

Soon Heidemann was playing guitar on P. Diddy’s Star on Hollywood Boulevard near a subway station with excellent acoustics. A street performer disguised as Freddy Krueger sometimes accompanied him on the “drums”, playing his razor fingers on a trash can. “I was there playing for the tourists, crushing all my fears,” he said. It’s there that a producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” picked up Heidemann for a segment of Man in the Street starring comedian Ray Romano. “I decided to have a new life. To be that new person, I had to break up with the old person I was. I had to get rid of the people of Chicago and everything I did. over there, ”Heidemann said. “I focus on filling my calendar with something every day, whether it’s sending emails, taking new photos, auditioning or doing a job or a COVID test that you have. need to work in the studio field. I am 100% focused on the dream of being an actor and building a career from scratch. I was working in a bank when I graduated from college and found a way to get into radio. And now I’m doing exactly the same with acting. “ Hard work continues to pay off. At first, Heidemann chose paid “public” concerts on “America ‘Got Talent”, the Daytime Emmy Awards and Jay Leno’s new game show, “You Bet Your Life”, to name a few. . He appeared in silhouette in a Mercedes-Benz television commercial that aired during the Oscars. For the past few months, Heidemann has been a regular on the grounds of a large studio after scoring a role in a green-light TV show he cannot yet, contractually, talk about in detail. And in between, he’s been ignored for roles more times than he can count. “When the casting directors say, ‘Sorry we’re going with someone else’, I say ‘Nice to meet you, bye, I have another place to be’,” he said. . “The rejection is nothing compared to all those nights walking a mile through snowstorms to get to the radio station for a night shift. These LA casting agents don’t know what I’ve got. lived, man. “ Before we parted ways, Heidemann blackmailed people on the Venice promenade with an original melody by Michael J. Foxy. Every performance, he told me, brings him closer to his California dream or, at least, an acting gig that could lead to an apartment big enough for the washer and dryer. in stock. “It’s the dream, man,” he said. “I want clean clothes and / or a mansion in the hills.” Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award winning series “Time: The Kalief Browder Story”. He has been a producer, screenwriter and narrator for the “Chicagoland” docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary “16 Shots”. Tits summer, follow KONKOL ON THE ROAD:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/former-wgn-producer-chases-hollywood-dream-wins-washer-dryer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos