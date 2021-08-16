“Demonic” Review – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s been 12 years since Peter Jackson’s South African protege Neill Blomkamp created a commercial and critical sensation with District 9, an inventive blend of hard-hitting sci-fi action, extravagant humor and allegory of apartheid. He graduated from a Hollywood studio four years later, bringing socio-economic commentary but less originality to Elysium, then took a wacky detour in 2015, his storytelling skills faltered as he viewed humanity’s troubled collision with technology in Chappie. But even with reduced expectations, it’s disappointing that he returns after a six-year absence with the utterly mundane horror of Demonic. A cheap hit during the pandemic with an unnamed cast, the main distinction of the IFC Midnight version is the unprecedented extent to which it uses new volumetric capture technology that turns actors into pixelated action figures. Meh. Since the derivative horror scenes – think The cell, with a pinch of The Exorcist – take place in immersive simulated environments, the film does not need help to steer its audience away from a private fearful storyline that feels like a video game you never want to play. Demonic The bottom line

Stupid.

Release date: Friday August 20

To throw: Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael J. Rogers, Nathalie Boltt, Kandyse McClure, Terry Chen

Director-screenwriter: Neill Blomkamp Rated R, 1 hour 44 minutes With his background in 3D animation and visual effects, it’s easy to see why Blomkamp might be interested in a virtual reality environment with a demon jumping on the host on the loose and a climax widely viewed through a headset. thermal camera. Those of us who like some visual texture with our satanic pandemonium will be less likely to find reward in this woefully generic B-movie, with its flat pace and limited emotional engagement. Carly (Carly Pope) is already having vivid nightmares about her estranged mother when her old friend Martin (Chris William Martin) breaks a long silence to announce her participation in a disturbing medical study. A research group called Therapol contacted him regarding Carly’s mother, Angela (Nathalie Boltt), allegedly one of several incarcerated felons brought for examination in correctional facilities across the country. Convicted of several counts of murder committed during a massacre, Angela has been in a coma since her self-harm and violent incidents resulted in a brain injury. In the simulations, she apparently asked Carly. Urged on by Therapol Chief Medical Officer Michael (Michael J. Rogers) and neuroscientist Daniel (Terry Chen), Carly reluctantly enters the labyrinth of her sleeping mother’s subconscious, seeking nothing but the opportunity to express contempt. But closer access reveals that it was not Angela who summoned her daughter but an entity that took control of her 20 years earlier. The simulations guide Carly to an abandoned sanatorium, supposedly built on haunted land, where her mother’s troubles began. Unsettling visions soon begin to spill over into Carly’s real life with visceral impact, prompting her to seek help from Martin, whose seemingly crazy theories about her mother’s collapse have brought her and their mutual friend Sam (Kandyse McClure) cut him off from their lives years earlier. One of the key pieces of information he shares is the existence of an exorcism unit in the Vatican, under which the church has purchased medical facilities for the tough priests in order to hunt down demons by luring them to the place of the initial infection. Blomkamp takes a no-rush approach to set-up that makes sense at first, but less so as the film keeps moving forward without picking up speed, rhythm, or cohesive logic. A more dynamic use of Ola Strandh’s ambient score could have helped inflate the weak atmosphere. Even before Carly was given a 1,000-year-old Vatican relic called The Holy Lance for protection, the storytelling has become so ineffective it is more laughable than frightening. The demonic effects are passable, although most of them are so blurry in visual processing that they don’t make an impression. Pope does the lead role fairly well, but the attempt to add heart by making him reconsider his anger towards his mother is too clumsily written to record, let alone represent a satisfying reward. At the end, Demonic is all simulation, no real scares.

